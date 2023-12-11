all format retirement News
Asad Shafiq announce retirement from international cricket; set to become Pakistan selector
Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 10). He announced his decision after leading Karachi to victory in the final of the National T20 Cup. Karachi
Quinton de Kock plans to retire from all formats, SA coach Rob Walter reveals
South African white-ball coach Rob Walter has revealed that Quinton de Kock wanted to retire from all formats of the game after the 2023 World Cup. Walter said that de Kock was pre
Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook will reportedly retire from all forms of cricket after the current 2023 season. Cook, England's leading run-getter in Test cricket, will re
Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw
Tamim Iqbal announces shocking retirement from international Cricket
Tamim Iqbal announced shocking retirement from international Cricket on Thursday, 6th July.After a heavy loss against Afghanistan last night by 17 runs in DLS method at Zahur Ahmed
New Zealander Todd Astle retires from all formats of cricket
Todd Astle retired from professional cricket at the age of 36 after last Saturday's Super Smash final. He had already ended his Red Ball career in 2020 and has focused on limited-o