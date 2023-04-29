
Aleem Dar News
Umpires change dimensions of 30-yard circle during PAK vs NZ match

During the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz, the on-field umpires, urged matchday staff to change the dimension

Aleem Dar will continue umpiring in international matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Aleem Dar for the ICC International Panel of Umpires. The 54-year-old three-time ICC Referee of the Year has replaced Ahsan Raza on the int

Aleem Dar receives the guard of honour after final Test as umpiring career

Renowned Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar received a guard of honor from the players and match officials on Friday at the end of his successful 24-year career.Renowned Pakistani umpire Al

Aleem Dar retires from ICC Elite Panel of umpires

Pakistan's legendary umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the elite International Cricket Council (ICC) panel after nearly 19 years.Aleem Dar's long and eventful career as a refe

Another umpiring controversy in T20 World Cup as umpire calls '5-ball over'

The controversy about umpiring inthe ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is not going away. The controversialdecision of the umpires in the India-Bangladesh match caused a storm in the

ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2022

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.The 16 umpires and four matc

Former ICC elite-panel umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in a car accident

Rudi Koertzen, the former umpireof the ICC elite panel, has died in a tragic road accident. He was 73 years oldat the time of his death. He breathed his last in a road accident on

ICC announces match officials for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.The 16 umpires and four matc

Aleem Dar surpasses all umpires in ICC record book

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar on Sunday has left all umpires in the list to snatch the record of standing in most number of one day international matches.Previously the record was own

England umpires walk the distance equivalent from Lahore to Manchester

England's 33 first-class umpires have set themselves the target of walking to Lahore and back - virtually, at least - before the ongoing tour of Pakistan finishes."The total distan

Aleem Dar talks about charity work through his restaurant 'Dar's Delighto'

BIPIN DANIApparently Aleem Dar is the first international cricket umpire who has opened the doors of his own restaurant for the poor people in Pakistan. ICC's Elite Panel umpire Da

Aleem Dar's restaurant to offer free food to unemployed and poor people

Whole world is trembling with coronavirus fear. The working people are most at stake because working places of being shut down. Lockdown is underway in most countries to prevent th

