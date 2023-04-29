Aleem Dar News
Umpires change dimensions of 30-yard circle during PAK vs NZ match
During the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz, the on-field umpires, urged matchday staff to change the dimension
Aleem Dar will continue umpiring in international matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Aleem Dar for the ICC International Panel of Umpires. The 54-year-old three-time ICC Referee of the Year has replaced Ahsan Raza on the int
Aleem Dar receives the guard of honour after final Test as umpiring career
Renowned Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar received a guard of honor from the players and match officials on Friday at the end of his successful 24-year career.Renowned Pakistani umpire Al
Aleem Dar retires from ICC Elite Panel of umpires
Pakistan's legendary umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the elite International Cricket Council (ICC) panel after nearly 19 years.Aleem Dar's long and eventful career as a refe
Another umpiring controversy in T20 World Cup as umpire calls '5-ball over'
The controversy about umpiring inthe ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is not going away. The controversialdecision of the umpires in the India-Bangladesh match caused a storm in the
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2022
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.The 16 umpires and four matc
Former ICC elite-panel umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in a car accident
Rudi Koertzen, the former umpireof the ICC elite panel, has died in a tragic road accident. He was 73 years oldat the time of his death. He breathed his last in a road accident on
ICC announces match officials for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has announced 20 match officials for Round One matches and the Super 12phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.The 16 umpires and four matc
Aleem Dar surpasses all umpires in ICC record book
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar on Sunday has left all umpires in the list to snatch the record of standing in most number of one day international matches.Previously the record was own
England umpires walk the distance equivalent from Lahore to Manchester
England's 33 first-class umpires have set themselves the target of walking to Lahore and back - virtually, at least - before the ongoing tour of Pakistan finishes."The total distan
Aleem Dar talks about charity work through his restaurant 'Dar's Delighto'
BIPIN DANIApparently Aleem Dar is the first international cricket umpire who has opened the doors of his own restaurant for the poor people in Pakistan. ICC's Elite Panel umpire Da
Aleem Dar's restaurant to offer free food to unemployed and poor people
Whole world is trembling with coronavirus fear. The working people are most at stake because working places of being shut down. Lockdown is underway in most countries to prevent th