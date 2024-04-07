Akeal Hosein News
IPL 2024: 3 players who can replace Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
Under Pat Cummins's leadership, Sunrisers Hyderabad were doing well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. But the 2016 edition champions suffered a major blow as one
New York Strikers become new champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League
New York Strikers wiped away thepain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crownedthemselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 in the seventh edition
Akeal, Gurbaz carry New York Strikers into the Final
New York Strikers’ left-armspinner Akeal Hosein’s deadly five-wicket haul which included a hat-trick andtheir opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century carried their team into thefi
‘85-90 was good score on the track’: Chamika, Akeal, Gurbaz react on New York Strikers’ win over Delhi Bulls
It was an impeccable bowlingeffort from New York Strikers on Monday that saw them earn their thirdconsecutive win in the seventh edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Defending a modesttotal o
Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Hero of West Indies' two-wicketwin against India in Monday's second T20 International, wicket-keeper batter NicholasPooran, has been fined 15 percent of his match money for publicl
Deccan Gladiators beat debutants New York Strikers to retain Abu Dhabi T10 title
Defending champions DeccanGladiators once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 by recordingan emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of th
Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10
New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh
Morgan and Azam steer New York Strikers to a last ball win over Deccan Gladiators
Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steeredNew York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators offthe last ball in the first match of the fourth day in the Abu Dhabi T
Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies
Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim
Joseph, Holder star in West Indies' crucial win against Zimbabwe
West Indies have secured theirfirst win in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabweon Wednesday (October 19) in Hobart. They beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs and ke
Warner, Starc power Australia to 2-0 series win against West Indies
Australia defeated West Indies by31 runs in the second T20I match on Friday (October 7) in Brisbane. With thisvictory, Australia won the two-match series by 2-0.West Indies won the
Akeal, Brooks power West Indies to 5-wicket win against New Zealand
West Indies have beaten NewZealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (August17), which is their first ODI win in the last 10 matches, also the fi