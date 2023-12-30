Akbar Ali News
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Akbar, Mahedi star in Bangladesh emerging team's win in warm-up match
The Bangladesh Emerging team wonthe third warm-up match before the Emerging Asia Cup. Although senior memberSoumya Sarkar got flopped that day. This batting all-rounder could not s
Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t
HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers
The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with
Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023
Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the
I am sure he will rock there: Akbar Ali confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winningcaptain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach NaveedNawaz will be successful in his new journey. The 48-year-old ex-left ha
Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day
It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro
Akbar wants to win the title with Chottogram
Akbar Ali, the World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh U-19 teamis going to play in franchise cricket for the first time. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the eighth edit
Akbar to play back up keeper role
Akbar Ali won the title by leading Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup. Since then he has had ample opportunities in domestic cricket and national level. Despite lagging behind
Saif, Parvez, Akbar named to take on Ireland Wolves
A 20-member Bangladesh Emerging squad has been named to face Ireland Wolves for a month-long series at home.Batsman Saif Hassan and leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob are
Akbar, Shoriful named in warm-up against West Indies
U-19 World Cup winners including Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam have been named in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI squad to face West Indies in three-day warm-up.Wicket-keeper bats
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020
Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team