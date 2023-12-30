
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Akbar Ali News
thumb

North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal

thumb

Akbar, Mahedi star in Bangladesh emerging team's win in warm-up match

The Bangladesh Emerging team wonthe third warm-up match before the Emerging Asia Cup. Although senior memberSoumya Sarkar got flopped that day. This batting all-rounder could not s

thumb

Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t

thumb

HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers

The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with

thumb

Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023

Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the

thumb

I am sure he will rock there: Akbar Ali confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winningcaptain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach NaveedNawaz will be successful in his new journey. The 48-year-old ex-left ha

thumb

Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day

It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro

thumb

Akbar wants to win the title with Chottogram

Akbar Ali, the World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh U-19 teamis going to play in franchise cricket for the first time. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the eighth edit

thumb

Akbar to play back up keeper role

Akbar Ali won the title by leading Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup. Since then he has had ample opportunities in domestic cricket and national level. Despite lagging behind

thumb

Saif, Parvez, Akbar named to take on Ireland Wolves

A 20-member Bangladesh Emerging squad has been named to face Ireland Wolves for a month-long series at home.Batsman Saif Hassan and leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob are

thumb

Akbar, Shoriful named in warm-up against West Indies

U-19 World Cup winners including Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam have been named in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI squad to face West Indies in three-day warm-up.Wicket-keeper bats

thumb

Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020

Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.