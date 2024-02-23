
Akash Deep News
Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test

England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t

Virat Kohli unavailable again for last three England Tests

India's star batter Virat Kohliis not in the team for the last three Tests due to personal reasons. He did notplay the first two Tests due to personal reasons.Kohli has never misse

Shivam Mavi to miss majority of domestic season due to injury

The seamer Shivam Mavi faces alengthy absence from cricket after being replaced by Akash Deep on India'sAsian Games squad. The 24-year-old bowler was hurt the day before he was toa

Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean

