
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2018
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
thumb

Afghanistan thrashes Zimbabwe to finish series in style

Zimbabwe's miserable limited-over series in Sharjah ended with another botched attempt at overcoming spin barrage as Afghanistan finished the series - which they had already pocket

thumb

Mujeeb's historic five-for dismantles Zimbabwe

Afghanistan have clinched another ODI series win over Zimbabwe as they take 3-1 lead in the five-match series after a dominant 10-wicket victory in the fourth ODI at Sharjah Cricke

thumb

Rashid's five-for secures easy win for Afghanistan

The ODI series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe has been a toe to toe battle so far. After Zimbabwe humiliated Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI like Afghanistan did in the first ODI, Afg

thumb

Zimbabwe takes perfect revenge in 2nd ODI

In the game of twist and turns, Zimbabwe just showed how perfect revenge can be taken in the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan at Sharjah. Same amount of runs scored, same margin of defe

thumb

Rashid's magic secures comfortable win in first ODI

The first ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe has been an one-sided encounter where Afghanistan dominated and secured a comfortable victory over Zimbabwe by 154 runs.Afghanistan's

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.