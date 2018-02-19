Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
Afghanistan thrashes Zimbabwe to finish series in style
Zimbabwe's miserable limited-over series in Sharjah ended with another botched attempt at overcoming spin barrage as Afghanistan finished the series - which they had already pocket
Mujeeb's historic five-for dismantles Zimbabwe
Afghanistan have clinched another ODI series win over Zimbabwe as they take 3-1 lead in the five-match series after a dominant 10-wicket victory in the fourth ODI at Sharjah Cricke
Rashid's five-for secures easy win for Afghanistan
The ODI series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe has been a toe to toe battle so far. After Zimbabwe humiliated Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI like Afghanistan did in the first ODI, Afg
Zimbabwe takes perfect revenge in 2nd ODI
In the game of twist and turns, Zimbabwe just showed how perfect revenge can be taken in the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan at Sharjah. Same amount of runs scored, same margin of defe
Rashid's magic secures comfortable win in first ODI
The first ODI between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe has been an one-sided encounter where Afghanistan dominated and secured a comfortable victory over Zimbabwe by 154 runs.Afghanistan's