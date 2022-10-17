Afghanistan vs Bangladesh News
Live: Afghanistan elect to bat first against Bangladesh in warm-up game
Afghanistan have won the toss anddecided to bat first against Bangladesh in their first warm-up match of the ICCMen’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane.Both the teams will look tofres
Watch: Sri Lanka spinner unveils one of history’s strangest bowling actions
Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis once made the world surprise with his strange bowling action. He made several records too. Then there had been many different types of ac
The win is a confidence booster before final: Mosaddek Hossain
After four consecutive defeats, Bangladesh have, at last, tore the losing streak against Afghanistan in T20Is. The last group match before the Tri-series final saw Bangladesh winni
Afghanistan prove their ability once again
After Bangladesh in the recently concluded one-match Test series, Afghanistan yet again has shocked the Shakib Al Hasan led side in the T20 format too as they registered their seco
Mustafizur stars as Bangladesh hold nerve to win
After so many heartbreaks in their cricketing history, Bangladesh have held their nerves when it was needed most as they beat Afghanistan by 3 runs their second Super Four match in
Mahmudullah, Imrul boost Bangladesh to 249
Bangladesh's middle-order batsmen have led the Tigers to a competitive score of 249/7 in 50 overs against Afghanistan in fourth Super Four match of Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.[caption i
Live: Bangladesh bat first, make two changes
Bangladesh have chosen to bat first in the do or die clash against Afghanistan in the fourth Super Four match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.Bangladesh have made two changes to
We are better than Afghanistan: Shakib
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has claimed that Bangladesh are a better team than Afghanistan given that Tiger cricketers are much more experienced. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ নিজেদের নিয়েই
Will Bangladesh rebound or choke again?
After consecutive heavy defeats in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh face spin-strengthened Afghanistan in their second Super Four match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="at