Adam Gilchrist backs Shivam Dube to be the ‘’dark horse’’ in T20 World Cup
As the Board of Control forCricket in India (BCCI) prepares to confirm India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster,the cricket community's excitement builds. Adam Gilchrist, a former Austral
Gilchrist suggests Rahul to win IPL first
As each day passes, the conversation surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup intensifies. Over the past month, every talk show following each game of the current IPL 2024 s
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup
Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor
List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate
In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa
Steve Smith surpasses Adam Gilchrist to create new milestone
Australia has struggled mightilythus far in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India, losing both of theiropening games and most recently getting blown out by South Africa by 134
5 Wicketkeepers who completed 100 or more sixes in ODI cricket
Smashing a six instantly lifts the confidence of the batsmen and we have seen how bowlers' margin for error gives an advantage to the batsmen during the passage of play. When the b
Adam Gilchrist Predicts Finalists for ODI World Cup 2023
Legendary Adam Gilchrist has revealed his favorite to win the ICC World Cup 2023. The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5th to November 19t
Former Australia greats slam Ollie Robinson
The incident started with analtercation between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson threw some hardwords toward Khawaja in the first Ashes Test. But Khawaja avoided it in a
Ben Stokes equals Brandon McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket
Ben Stokes equals BrendonMcCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket. The England captain achievedthis feat in the second Test of the current series against Pakistan in Multan
I would literally have given my left arm as a kid to be mates with Gilly: Khawaja
Every player has an idol in theirlife following which the player executes his routine, finds motivation, and atthe end of the day succeeds.Australia’s top-order batterUsman Khawaja
Babar is a good enough player to come out on top: Gilchrist
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasreceived much criticism recently for his slow batting. Even the former Pakistanibatsman Shahid Afridi criticized the Pakistan captain a few days ago