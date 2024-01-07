Abrar Ahmed News
Abrar Ahmed may face punishment from PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)is dissatisfied with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who did not follow the orders ofthe medical panel to rehabilitate from a possible nerve-related issue.
Pakistan cautious over Abrar Ahmed's injury management, doubtful for third Test
Abrar Ahmed, a leg spinner, mightbe able to play in the third Test in Sydney, but the Pakistan team is not sure.Abrar, who hurt his right leg and couldn't play in the first two Tes
Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series
The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia series
After the big defeat in thethree-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan suffered another shock.Khurram Shahzad, the youngest pace bowler of the team, has been ruled out of t
Abrar Ahmed ruled out of the first Test due to knee injury
In a major blow to Pakistan, the national team's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the squad for the first Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin in Perth
Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia
Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re
Abrar Ahmed likely to miss first Test due to leg discomfort
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to miss the series opener against Australia after complaining of right leg discomfort during the team's ongoing warm-up game with the Prime M
Abrar Ahmed is suffers from injury ahead of first Test against Australia
Pakistan leggieAbrar Ahmed suffered discomfort in his right leg on the third day of the four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's team.Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained
Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan against New Zealand match
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan remains doubtful for the World Cup match against New Zealand after suffering a concussion and is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.
Misbah-ul-Haq wanted Abrar Ahmed in the World Cup squad
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed his strong desire to include mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in Pakistan's squad for the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India.Former Paki
Abrar Ahmed among five Players to get PCB Central Contract
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (October 20) announced the addition of five more players to its central contract list.After a thorough review, PCB has decided to add fiv
Abrar Ahmed in contention as Pakistan finalize World Cup squad
Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to find a place in Pakistan's final squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon announce the Pakistan squ