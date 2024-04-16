Abdullah Al Mamun News
Abdullah Al Mamun's all round brilliance hands Rupganj Tigers a thrilling victory
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat City Club by 5 runs in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). The match went down to the wires. But at the backend of the innings, Rupganj Tigers Cric
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th