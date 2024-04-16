Abdul Mazid News
Habibur Rahman Sohan's tornado like innings thrashes Brothers Union
Gazi Group cricketers beat Brothers Union by a huge margin of 166 runs on Tuesday (16th April). Gazi Group posted a gigantic 344 runs on the board. Four batters from Gazi Group sco
Borson's all round brilliance gives Rupganj Tigers their maiden win of the season
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat Brothers Union by 31 runs (DLS) in a rain affected match in the Dhaka Premier League on Sunday (7th April). Due to heavy rain, the match was reduce
Abdul Mazid's 95 eclipses Rishad's fifer as Brothers Union beat Shinepukur by 26 runs
Brothers Union beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 26 runs on Thursday (28th March). Shinepukur's leg spinner Rishad Hossain picked up fifer. But his fifer went in vain as Brothers Uni
Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn
Non sportsmanship attitude by Ben Stokes in the warm up match
There is a proverb that ‘Cricket is the gentle man game.’ But sometimes it becomes good for nothing. Sledging, ugly fight between the cricketers of two teams is a common fact in a
Live: Play of day two resume
Runs came off Abdul Mazid and Nazmul Hossain Shanto's bats on the first day of second and final two-day warm-up match against England XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong. Bangladesh