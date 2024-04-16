
Abdul Mazid News
Habibur Rahman Sohan's tornado like innings thrashes Brothers Union

Gazi Group cricketers beat Brothers Union by a huge margin of 166 runs on Tuesday (16th April). Gazi Group posted a gigantic 344 runs on the board. Four batters from Gazi Group sco

Borson's all round brilliance gives Rupganj Tigers their maiden win of the season

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat Brothers Union by 31 runs (DLS) in a rain affected match in the Dhaka Premier League on Sunday (7th April). Due to heavy rain, the match was reduce

Abdul Mazid's 95 eclipses Rishad's fifer as Brothers Union beat Shinepukur by 26 runs

Brothers Union beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 26 runs on Thursday (28th March). Shinepukur's leg spinner Rishad Hossain picked up fifer. But his fifer went in vain as Brothers Uni

Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn

Non sportsmanship attitude by Ben Stokes in the warm up match

There is a proverb that ‘Cricket is the gentle man game.’ But sometimes it becomes good for nothing. Sledging, ugly fight between the cricketers of two teams is a common fact in a

Live: Play of day two resume

Runs came off Abdul Mazid and Nazmul Hossain Shanto's bats on the first day of second and final two-day warm-up match against England XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong. Bangladesh

