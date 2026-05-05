Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League News Updates
Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union
In the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), it was a day of contrasting matches as Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers picked up impressive wins.In the battle of the two Rupganj te
Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union
In the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), it was a day of contrasting matches as Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers picked up impressive wins.In the battle of the two Rupganj te
Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank
In the opening round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a solid 4-wicket win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club. The standout performer of the match was
Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank
In the opening round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a solid 4-wicket win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club. The standout performer of the match was
“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message
For a long time, there have beencomplaints about syndicates in Bangladesh’s club cricket. Many believe this hasbeen one of the biggest obstacles to the game’s proper development. A
“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message
For a long time, there have beencomplaints about syndicates in Bangladesh’s club cricket. Many believe this hasbeen one of the biggest obstacles to the game’s proper development. A
Points Table
DPL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|Form
|1
Gazi Group Cricketers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.446
|2
W
|2
Legends of Rupganj
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.647
|2
W
|3
Bashundhara Strikers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.520
|2
W
|4
Prime Bank Cricket Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.345
|2
W
|5
Mohammedan Sporting Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.276
|2
W
|6
Dhaka Leopards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.275
|2
W
|7
Abahani Limited
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.275
|0
L
|8
City Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.276
|0
L
|9
Agrani Bank Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.345
|0
L
|10
Gulshan Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.520
|0
L
|11
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.647
|0
L
|12
Brothers Union
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.446
|0
L