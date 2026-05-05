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Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League News Updates

Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union

Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union

In the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), it was a day of contrasting matches as Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers picked up impressive wins.In the battle of the two Rupganj te

Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union

Shibli’s 99 powers Legends of Rupganj to win, Gazi Group crush Brothers Union

In the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), it was a day of contrasting matches as Legends of Rupganj and Gazi Group Cricketers picked up impressive wins.In the battle of the two Rupganj te

Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank

Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank

In the opening round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a solid 4-wicket win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club. The standout performer of the match was

Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank

Aliss Al Islam’s 4 wickets lead Prime Bank to win over Agrani Bank

In the opening round of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a solid 4-wicket win over Agrani Bank Cricket Club. The standout performer of the match was

“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message

“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message

For a long time, there have beencomplaints about syndicates in Bangladesh’s club cricket. Many believe this hasbeen one of the biggest obstacles to the game’s proper development. A

“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message

“There will be no committee teams under me” - Tamim Iqbal’s strong message

For a long time, there have beencomplaints about syndicates in Bangladesh’s club cricket. Many believe this hasbeen one of the biggest obstacles to the game’s proper development. A

Points Table

DPL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPointsForm
1
Gazi Group Cricketers
Gazi Group Cricketers		110003.4462
W
2
Legends of Rupganj
Legends of Rupganj		110000.6472
W
3
Bashundhara Strikers
Bashundhara Strikers		110000.5202
W
4
Prime Bank Cricket Club
Prime Bank Cricket Club		110000.3452
W
5
Mohammedan Sporting Club
Mohammedan Sporting Club		110000.2762
W
6
Dhaka Leopards
Dhaka Leopards		110000.2752
W
7
Abahani Limited
Abahani Limited		10100-0.2750
L
8
City Club
City Club		10100-0.2760
L
9
Agrani Bank Cricket Club
Agrani Bank Cricket Club		10100-0.3450
L
10
Gulshan Cricket Club
Gulshan Cricket Club		10100-0.5200
L
11
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club		10100-0.6470
L
12
Brothers Union
Brothers Union		10100-3.4460
L

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