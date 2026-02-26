Bangladesh Domestic 4-Day League News Updates
Litton Das leads North Zone to 6-wicket win in BCL
North Zone produced a dominantall-round performance in their second match of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL) One-Day format as they defeated South Zone by 6 wickets with plenty
Nasir Hossain omitted from BCL, says he won’t lobby for selection
The Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL) One-Day Cup is set to begin on February 23, featuring four teams - EastZone, Central Zone, North Zone and South Zone. But one notable absence fro
BCL 2026: All Four Teams, Squads and Match Dates
The one-day format of theBangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is set to return to the field. The squads andfixtures now officially confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Thefo
BCB to arrange women’s BCL in T20 format after India tour postponed
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has decided to utilize the unexpected gap in the women’s international calendarby organizing the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) for women, following
Nigar Sultana and Farzana Hoque shine in Women’s BCL; South Zone secures 10-wicket victory
The Women's Bangladesh CricketLeague (BCL) saw thrilling action as Nigar Sultana Jyoti and Farzana Haquestole the show with centuries, while Rabeya Khan delivered a match-winningal
Nigar Sultana Creates History: First Bangladeshi Woman to Score a First-Class Century
In a groundbreaking moment forBangladesh cricket, national women’s team captain Nigar Sultana Joty became thefirst Bangladeshi female cricketer to score a century in first-class cr