PCB Signs Historic MoU with Italy after T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification
Pakistan and Italy have just taken a significant step in the world of cricket by signing a historic memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting the sport on a global scale. This
Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.050
|4
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.932
|4
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.356
|2
|4
|United States of America
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.525
|0
|5
|Namibia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.884
|0
Group B
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.625
|4
|2
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.950
|2
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.352
|2
|4
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-0.650
|2
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.854
|0
Group D
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.919
|4
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.425
|4
|3
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.555
|0
|4
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.763
|0
|5
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.850
|0