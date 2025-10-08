Asia Cup News Updates
AUS vs IND: Aaron Finch shares his predictions for the upcoming ODI series
India are stepping into a new phase of ODI cricket as Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team for the first time in the upcoming three-match series against Australia. The series
Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul tops DRS accuracy in Asia Cup 2025
Masudur Rahman Mukul and GaziSohel, two Bangladeshi umpires, were praised for the decisions they made on thefield during the Asia Cup 2025, which just ended. Both of them did a goo
Litton Das opens up on Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2025 exit, apologizes to fans
Bangladesh T20I captain LittonDas has broken his silence after the Tigers’ exit from the Asia Cup 2025,reflecting on the team’s performance and expressing his gratitude to fans.Ban
BDCricTime’s Asia Cup 2025 Flop XI: Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Lineup
After 20 days of play, the AsiaCup 2025 was over. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in an exciting final inDubai to win their ninth title. Somestars lit up the game with their ba
BCCI announces a grand cash prize for Team India after historic 9th Asia Cup win
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rewarded Team India with a cash prize of ₹21 crore after their thrilling Asia Cup 2025 victory against Pakistan. India defeated
Asia Cup 2025: Complete Prize money distribution, all you need to know
India won the Asia Cup 2025 after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. The match was played on Sunday, September 28, and provided fans with a tense finish. India claimed
Points Table
Super 4
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.913
|6
|2
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.329
|4
|3
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.831
|2
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.418
|0
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3.547
|6
|2
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.790
|4
|3
|United Arab Emirates
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-1.984
|2
|4
|Oman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.600
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1.278
|6
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.270
|4
|3
|Afghanistan
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.241
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.151
|0