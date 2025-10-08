
Asia Cup News Updates

AUS vs IND: Aaron Finch shares his predictions for the upcoming ODI series

India are stepping into a new phase of ODI cricket as Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team for the first time in the upcoming three-match series against Australia. The series

Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul tops DRS accuracy in Asia Cup 2025

Masudur Rahman Mukul and GaziSohel, two Bangladeshi umpires, were praised for the decisions they made on thefield during the Asia Cup 2025, which just ended. Both of them did a goo

Litton Das opens up on Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2025 exit, apologizes to fans

Bangladesh T20I captain LittonDas has broken his silence after the Tigers’ exit from the Asia Cup 2025,reflecting on the team’s performance and expressing his gratitude to fans.Ban

BDCricTime’s Asia Cup 2025 Flop XI: Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Lineup

After 20 days of play, the AsiaCup 2025 was over. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in an exciting final inDubai to win their ninth title. Somestars lit up the game with their ba

BCCI announces a grand cash prize for Team India after historic 9th Asia Cup win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rewarded Team India with a cash prize of ₹21 crore after their thrilling Asia Cup 2025 victory against Pakistan. India defeated

Asia Cup 2025: Complete Prize money distribution, all you need to know

India won the Asia Cup 2025 after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. The match was played on Sunday, September 28, and provided fans with a tense finish. India claimed

Points Table

Super 4

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia330000.9136
2PakistanPakistan321000.3294
3BangladeshBangladesh31200-0.8312
4Sri LankaSri Lanka30300-0.4180

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1IndiaIndia330003.5476
2PakistanPakistan321001.7904
3United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates31200-1.9842
4OmanOman30300-2.6000

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka330001.2786
2BangladeshBangladesh32100-0.2704
3AfghanistanAfghanistan312001.2412
4Hong KongHong Kong30300-2.1510

