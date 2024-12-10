
Lanka T10 Super League News Updates

thumb

Mohammad Amir Among Five Players granted NOCs by PCB for Franchise Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to five national cricketers, including Mohammad Amir, to participate in franchise leagues abroad

thumb

Sabbir Rahman joins Lanka T10 League as fourth Bangladeshi cricketer

Sabbir Rahman is set toparticipate in the inaugural Lanka T10 League, joining the Hambantota-basedBangla Tigers. He becomes the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to secure a spot inthis

thumb

Rony Talukdar joins Colombo Jaguars for Lanka T10 Super League 2024

Bangladeshi cricketer RonyTalukdar has been signed by the Colombo Jaguars for the 2024 Lanka T10 SuperLeague, becoming the third player from his country to join the tournament afte

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar to face off in Lanka T10 League

Shakib Al Hasan and SoumyaSarkar, two of Bangladesh’s biggest cricket stars, are set to compete againsteach other in the Lanka T10 League. Despite having shared the national teamje

thumb

Bangladesh Cricket Stars Shakib and Soumya in Lanka T10 League – Check Out Their Teams

The rise of T10 cricket has sparked excitement in franchise leagues globally, and Sri Lanka is set to join the trend with the inaugural Lanka T10 League. Bangladesh’s cricket icons

thumb

Soumya Sarkar joins Bangla Tigers Hambantota in inaugural Lanka T10 League

Despite recent speculation around his form, Soumya Sarkar has proved his worth once again with a breakthrough moment: securing a place in the highly anticipated debut season of the

Points Table

Lanka T10

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Galle MarvelsGalle Marvels0000000
2Jaffna TitansJaffna Titans0000000
3Hambantota Bangla TigersHambantota Bangla Tigers0000000
4Nuwara Eliya KingsNuwara Eliya Kings0000000
5Colombo JaguarsColombo Jaguars0000000
6Kandy BoltsKandy Bolts0000000

Latest News

