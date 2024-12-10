Lanka T10 Super League News Updates
Mohammad Amir Among Five Players granted NOCs by PCB for Franchise Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to five national cricketers, including Mohammad Amir, to participate in franchise leagues abroad
Sabbir Rahman joins Lanka T10 League as fourth Bangladeshi cricketer
Sabbir Rahman is set toparticipate in the inaugural Lanka T10 League, joining the Hambantota-basedBangla Tigers. He becomes the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to secure a spot inthis
Rony Talukdar joins Colombo Jaguars for Lanka T10 Super League 2024
Bangladeshi cricketer RonyTalukdar has been signed by the Colombo Jaguars for the 2024 Lanka T10 SuperLeague, becoming the third player from his country to join the tournament afte
Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar to face off in Lanka T10 League
Shakib Al Hasan and SoumyaSarkar, two of Bangladesh’s biggest cricket stars, are set to compete againsteach other in the Lanka T10 League. Despite having shared the national teamje
Bangladesh Cricket Stars Shakib and Soumya in Lanka T10 League – Check Out Their Teams
The rise of T10 cricket has sparked excitement in franchise leagues globally, and Sri Lanka is set to join the trend with the inaugural Lanka T10 League. Bangladesh’s cricket icons
Soumya Sarkar joins Bangla Tigers Hambantota in inaugural Lanka T10 League
Despite recent speculation around his form, Soumya Sarkar has proved his worth once again with a breakthrough moment: securing a place in the highly anticipated debut season of the
Points Table
Lanka T10
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Galle Marvels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jaffna Titans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hambantota Bangla Tigers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Nuwara Eliya Kings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Colombo Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kandy Bolts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0