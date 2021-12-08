
thumb

Shakib quickest to 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

Yet another record goes to Shakib Al Hasan's name as the Bangladesh all-rounder reaches 4000 Test runs, taking the fewest matches (59) to complete all-round double of 4000 runs and

thumb

Bangladesh ready to deal with follow-on

Two and a half days were washed away in Dhaka test due to hostile weather, yet host find them in danger of losing the game. At the end of fourth day, Bangladesh team is under inte

thumb

Pakistan eye win on final day of Dhaka Test

Bangladesh lost 7 wicketsfor only 76 runs during day four of Dhaka Test, in reply to Pakistan's total. For visitors bowler Sajid Khan alone grabbed 6 wickets. The 26-year-old Paki

thumb

Team director furious over Bangladeshi pacers' common sense

Former captain and pace bowling all-rounder Khaled Mahmood has questioned the innate intelligence of Bangladesh fast bowlers. He thinks that the pacers are not able to succeed eve

thumb

It was intentional to not bat defensively: Shanto

A large part of the match was washed away in the rain. Even in this situation, Bangladesh is facing defeat in Dhaka Test. During the third session of the fourth day, the Tigers lo

thumb

Bangladesh disappoint Sujon with spin failure

Many blame Bangladesh's fragile batting against fast bowlers for their lack of facing against quality fast bowlers. But there has been a proliferation of quality spinners in the c

