Tanveer Sangha Profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|26th Nov, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 8 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|2
|33
|7
|8
|Innings
|1
|0
|7
|3
|8
|Not Out
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|Runs
|0
|0
|34
|4
|15
|High Score
|0
|0
|17
|4
|7
|Average
|0.00
|17.00
|2.00
|2.50
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|94.44
|40.00
|16.66
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|2
|33
|7
|8
|Innings
|2
|2
|33
|7
|14
|overs
|18
|8
|107.4
|59.1
|242.1
|Runs
|125
|70
|814
|336
|724
|wickets
|2
|5
|47
|9
|24
|bestinning
|1/61
|4/31
|4/14
|4/21
|4/56
|bestmatch
|1/61
|4/31
|4/14
|4/21
|4/56
|Average
|62.50
|14.00
|17.31
|37.33
|30.16
|econ
|6.94
|8.75
|7.56
|5.67
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|9.6
|13.7
|39.4
|60.5
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
