Tanveer Sangha
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born26th Nov, 2001
Age22 years, 8 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches223378
Innings10738
Not Out00512
Runs0034415
High Score001747
Average0.0017.002.002.50
Strike Rate0.0094.4440.0016.66
100S00000
50S00000
6S00100
4S00311
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 223378
Innings 2233714
overs 188107.459.1242.1
Runs 12570814336724
wickets 2547924
bestinning 1/614/314/144/214/56
bestmatch 1/614/314/144/214/56
Average 62.5014.0017.3137.3330.16
econ 6.948.757.565.672.98
Strike Rate 54.09.613.739.460.5
4W 01211
5W 00000
10w 00000
