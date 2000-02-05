
Abdullah Al Mamun Career, Biography & More

Abdullah Al Mamun
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born5th Feb, 2000
Age24 years, 10 months, 12 days
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Overview
Matches
Innings
Not Out
Runs
High Score
Average
Strike Rate
100S
50S
6S
4S
Overview
Matches
Innings
overs
Runs
wickets
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W
5W
10w
News related "Abdullah Al Mamun"
thumb

Bangladesh’s journey ends at semifinals at Hong Kong Sixes 2024

Despite a spirited performance,Bangladesh’s journey at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 came to an end just one stepaway from the final. Battling hard in the semifinals, the Tigers couldn’

thumb

Saifuddin shines as Bangladesh defeat UAE to secure Hong Kong Sixes semifinal spot

In a commanding display at theHong Kong Sixes 2024 quarterfinal, Bangladesh clinched a decisive victory overthe UAE, advancing to the semifinals with Mohammad Saifuddin leading the

thumb

Abdullah Al Mamun's all round brilliance hands Rupganj Tigers a thrilling victory

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat City Club by 5 runs in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). The match went down to the wires. But at the backend of the innings, Rupganj Tigers Cric

thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

