Abdullah Al Mamun Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Feb, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 12 days
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|High Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100S
|50S
|6S
|4S
|Matches
|Innings
|overs
|Runs
|wickets
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|10w
News related "Abdullah Al Mamun"
Bangladesh’s journey ends at semifinals at Hong Kong Sixes 2024
Despite a spirited performance,Bangladesh’s journey at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 came to an end just one stepaway from the final. Battling hard in the semifinals, the Tigers couldn’
Saifuddin shines as Bangladesh defeat UAE to secure Hong Kong Sixes semifinal spot
In a commanding display at theHong Kong Sixes 2024 quarterfinal, Bangladesh clinched a decisive victory overthe UAE, advancing to the semifinals with Mohammad Saifuddin leading the
Abdullah Al Mamun's all round brilliance hands Rupganj Tigers a thrilling victory
Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club beat City Club by 5 runs in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). The match went down to the wires. But at the backend of the innings, Rupganj Tigers Cric
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th