
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Aasif Sheikh Career, Biography & More

Aasif Sheikh
NationalityNepal
Role
Born22nd Jun, 2001
Age23 years, 2 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches43232648
Innings43232548
Not Out3124
Runs12505005961337
High Score1105787110
Average31.2522.7225.9130.38
Strike Rate76.54119.90122.3877.01
100S1001
50S102310
6S11181912
4S1435064156
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 43232648
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Aasif Sheikh"
thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to reapply for USA visa

Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) will involve the government to get a fresh USA visa for their star spinnerSandeep Lamichhane. This was revealed by the CAN president Chatur Bahadu

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years for rape

A case was going on in the courtagainst the Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on the charge of molesting awoman. A Kathmandu court has sentenced Lamichhane to eight years in priso

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of raping minor

On Friday (December 29), theKathmandu District Court reached a verdict of rape against Sandeep Lamichhane,who had previously had the position of captain of Nepal.The court, on the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Oman win T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier final

Oman and Nepal have alreadyqualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup from the Asia region. The final match ofthe qualifiers was full of excitement. There, Oman became the champion after

thumb

Oman and Nepal qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal and Oman won their respective semi-finals at the Asian Qualifiers to book their place in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.Nepal and Oman emerged victorious from their respective

thumb

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty

Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe

thumb

Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023

On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)

thumb

"I think we can defend the total" - Aasif Sheikh after Nepal post 230 against India

Nepal's wicketkeeper-batsman Aasif Sheikh reckons that his team will defend the total against Team India. The fifth game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament is being held atPal

thumb

Watch: Kohli, Iyer and Ishan drop regulation catches against Nepal

Indian players namely Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan came under fire for dropping regulation catches during the Asia Cup 2023 game against the Nepal cricket team atPall

thumb

"I can't talk about him because..." - Shadab Khan heaps praise on Babar Azam

Pakistan's leg spinner Shadab Khan reserved the highest respect for Babar Azam after the team's magnificent win over the Nepal cricket team atMultan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Shadab

thumb

Batting and bowling are the same for both sides: Nepal captain Paudel before Pakistan match

Nepal cricket team captain Rohit Paudel sees no difference in their skills, batting and bowling withPakistan. Nepal wants to play competitive cricket against Pakistan and India.Nep

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.