Yashasvi Jaiswal Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Dec, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 7 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|6
|63
|32
|17
|Innings
|3
|6
|61
|32
|29
|Not Out
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Runs
|266
|232
|1810
|1511
|2111
|High Score
|171
|100
|124
|203
|265
|Average
|88.66
|46.40
|31.20
|53.96
|81.19
|Strike Rate
|54.17
|165.71
|146.32
|86.19
|65.45
|100S
|1
|1
|2
|5
|10
|50S
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3
|6S
|3
|12
|76
|36
|27
|4S
|29
|25
|215
|159
|256
|Overview
|TEST
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|6
|63
|32
|17
|Innings
|0
|1
|4
|13
|3
|overs
|0
|1
|3.1
|47.3
|8
|Runs
|0
|11
|41
|257
|28
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|bestinning
|2/31
|bestmatch
|2/31
|Average
|36.71
|econ
|11.00
|12.94
|5.41
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|40.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
