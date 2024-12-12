Amite Hasan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|32
|24
|Innings
|1
|31
|39
|Not Out
|0
|3
|3
|Runs
|4
|1183
|1653
|High Score
|4
|115
|186
|Average
|4.00
|42.25
|45.91
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|69.14
|45.07
|100S
|0
|4
|6
|50S
|0
|4
|6
|6S
|0
|2
|4
|4S
|0
|101
|200
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|32
|24
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Amite Hasan"
Tamim Iqbal’s heroics lead Chattogram to first win in NCL T20
Chattogram clinched their maidenvictory in the NCL T20 with a thrilling 12-run win over Sylhet in their secondmatch. The defending first-class champions, Sylhet, suffered their sec
Sylhet crowned champions despite final round loss in National Cricket League 2024-25
The 26th edition of the NationalCricket League (NCL) ended with dramatic matches, where Sylhet emerged aschampions despite losing their final game against Rajshahi. Meanwhile, Bari
Sylhet claim first-ever National Cricket League title
For the first time in itshistory, Sylhet Division has emerged as champions of the National CricketLeague (NCL), showcasing consistent performances throughout the tournament.They se
Amite Hasan’s century and Ahmed Sharif’s five-wicket haul shine in day two NCL performances
The second day of the fifth roundof the National Cricket League (NCL) 2024 witnessed stellar performances acrossdifferent matches. Amite Hasan from Sylhet Division dazzled with a c
Amite shines again as Sylhet dominate day one in NCL, Fahad’s fifer leads Chattogram’s charge
The ongoing National CricketLeague (NCL) witnessed some stellar performances on Day One of the fifth round.Sylhet opener Amite Hasan remained unbeaten with a half-century to take h
Yasir and Dipu power Chattogram as Amite’s double century shines for Sylhet in NCL
In the latest match of the 26th National Cricket League (NCL), Amit Hasan’s remarkable double century has powered Sylhet to a commanding total, with Yasir Rabbi and Shahadat Dipu s
Amit Hasan and Ariful Haque hit centuries as NCL Round Four kicks off with strong performances
The fourth round of the National Cricket League (NCL) launched with standout performances from Amite Hasan and Ariful Haque, both scoring centuries. Additionally, Pinak Ghosh narro
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Naeem's hundred, Mashrafe's 3-fer down Abahani
On the first day of round four matches of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar have sprung surprises.Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani
Mohammedan start DPL with defeat to Shinepukur
Mohammedan Sporting Club, without most of their star players, have begun their DPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Shinepukur Cricket Club.Shinepukur 250/7 (Sajidul 70, Babu 46*; Soum