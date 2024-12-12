
Amite Hasan Career, Biography & More

Amite Hasan
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches23224
Innings13139
Not Out033
Runs411831653
High Score4115186
Average4.0042.2545.91
Strike Rate44.4469.1445.07
100S046
50S046
6S024
4S0101200
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 23224
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Amite Hasan"
thumb

Tamim Iqbal’s heroics lead Chattogram to first win in NCL T20

Chattogram clinched their maidenvictory in the NCL T20 with a thrilling 12-run win over Sylhet in their secondmatch. The defending first-class champions, Sylhet, suffered their sec

thumb

Sylhet crowned champions despite final round loss in National Cricket League 2024-25

The 26th edition of the NationalCricket League (NCL) ended with dramatic matches, where Sylhet emerged aschampions despite losing their final game against Rajshahi. Meanwhile, Bari

thumb

Sylhet claim first-ever National Cricket League title

For the first time in itshistory, Sylhet Division has emerged as champions of the National CricketLeague (NCL), showcasing consistent performances throughout the tournament.They se

thumb

Amite Hasan’s century and Ahmed Sharif’s five-wicket haul shine in day two NCL performances

The second day of the fifth roundof the National Cricket League (NCL) 2024 witnessed stellar performances acrossdifferent matches. Amite Hasan from Sylhet Division dazzled with a c

thumb

Amite shines again as Sylhet dominate day one in NCL, Fahad’s fifer leads Chattogram’s charge

The ongoing National CricketLeague (NCL) witnessed some stellar performances on Day One of the fifth round.Sylhet opener Amite Hasan remained unbeaten with a half-century to take h

thumb

Yasir and Dipu power Chattogram as Amite’s double century shines for Sylhet in NCL

In the latest match of the 26th National Cricket League (NCL), Amit Hasan’s remarkable double century has powered Sylhet to a commanding total, with Yasir Rabbi and Shahadat Dipu s

thumb

Amit Hasan and Ariful Haque hit centuries as NCL Round Four kicks off with strong performances

The fourth round of the National Cricket League (NCL) launched with standout performances from Amite Hasan and Ariful Haque, both scoring centuries. Additionally, Pinak Ghosh narro

thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Naeem's hundred, Mashrafe's 3-fer down Abahani

On the first day of round four matches of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar have sprung surprises.Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani

thumb

Mohammedan start DPL with defeat to Shinepukur

Mohammedan Sporting Club, without most of their star players, have begun their DPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Shinepukur Cricket Club.Shinepukur 250/7 (Sajidul 70, Babu 46*; Soum

