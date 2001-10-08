Akbar Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|8th Oct, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 10 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|42
|59
|14
|Innings
|30
|52
|23
|Not Out
|9
|6
|4
|Runs
|416
|1211
|374
|High Score
|45
|89
|88
|Average
|19.80
|26.32
|19.68
|Strike Rate
|129.59
|87.94
|50.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|8
|1
|6S
|20
|34
|2
|4S
|25
|82
|44
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|42
|59
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Akbar Ali"
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Akbar, Mahedi star in Bangladesh emerging team's win in warm-up match
The Bangladesh Emerging team wonthe third warm-up match before the Emerging Asia Cup. Although senior memberSoumya Sarkar got flopped that day. This batting all-rounder could not s
Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t
HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers
The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with
Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023
Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
I am sure he will rock there: Akbar Ali confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winningcaptain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach NaveedNawaz will be successful in his new journey. The 48-year-old ex-left ha
Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day
It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro
Akbar wants to win the title with Chottogram
Akbar Ali, the World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh U-19 teamis going to play in franchise cricket for the first time. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the eighth edit
Akbar to play back up keeper role
Akbar Ali won the title by leading Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup. Since then he has had ample opportunities in domestic cricket and national level. Despite lagging behind
Saif, Parvez, Akbar named to take on Ireland Wolves
A 20-member Bangladesh Emerging squad has been named to face Ireland Wolves for a month-long series at home.Batsman Saif Hassan and leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob are