  Akbar Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Akbar Ali Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Akbar Ali
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born8th Oct, 2001
Age22 years, 10 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches425914
Innings305223
Not Out964
Runs4161211374
High Score458988
Average19.8026.3219.68
Strike Rate129.5987.9450.33
100S000
50S081
6S20342
4S258244
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 425914
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Akbar Ali"
thumb

North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title

Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Akbar, Mahedi star in Bangladesh emerging team's win in warm-up match

The Bangladesh Emerging team wonthe third warm-up match before the Emerging Asia Cup. Although senior memberSoumya Sarkar got flopped that day. This batting all-rounder could not s

thumb

Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t

thumb

HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers

The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with

thumb

Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023

Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

I am sure he will rock there: Akbar Ali confident about Naveed Nawaz's success in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's U-19 World Cup-winningcaptain Akbar Ali is confident that Sri Lanka's new assistant coach NaveedNawaz will be successful in his new journey. The 48-year-old ex-left ha

thumb

Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day

It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro

thumb

Akbar wants to win the title with Chottogram

Akbar Ali, the World Cup winning captain of Bangladesh U-19 teamis going to play in franchise cricket for the first time. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the eighth edit

thumb

Akbar to play back up keeper role

Akbar Ali won the title by leading Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup. Since then he has had ample opportunities in domestic cricket and national level. Despite lagging behind

thumb

Saif, Parvez, Akbar named to take on Ireland Wolves

A 20-member Bangladesh Emerging squad has been named to face Ireland Wolves for a month-long series at home.Batsman Saif Hassan and leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob are

