Michael Jones Career, Biography & More

Michael Jones
NationalityScotland
RoleBatsman
Born5th Jan, 1998
Age26 years, 5 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches124322137
Innings124292160
Not Out00104
Runs3541107606131952
High Score878686119206
Average29.5027.5027.1429.1934.85
Strike Rate66.79139.24135.7174.8451.08
100S00013
50S312412
6S34271012
4S33107449258
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 124322137
Innings 00001
overs 00001
Runs 00001
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.00
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Michael Jones"
thumb

An important win: Cross seeing Scotland's good chance to qualify for Super 8's

Scotland wicket-keeper Matt Cross thinksthey are in the right track to qualify for Super 8’s after their win againstNamibia on Thursday (June 6) in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They

thumb

I think we certainly gave ourselves a chance there: Berrington after England clash

Scotland captain RichieBerrington acknowledges that his team was disappointed not to be able to defeatEngland in their opening T20 World Cup match due to rain in Barbados.Scotland

thumb

England Vs Scotland match called off due to heavy rain

The match between England and Scotland has been abandoned due to rain. This is the first match of this ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be abandoned. Both the teams now share one p

thumb

Scotland announce strong squad for T20 World Cup

Scotland have named their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Top-order batter Michael Jones and paceman Brad Wheal make return to the Scotland's squad for the sho

thumb

Scotland announce squad for tri-series

In preparation for theirforthcoming T20 International tri-series against Ireland and Netherlands,Cricket Scotland named a 14-member squad.Scotland's preparations for theICC T20 Wor

thumb

Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup

In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th

thumb

Scotland announces squad for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which takes place in Edinburgh from July 20-28.Scotland had a memorable season in the

thumb

Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier

The Scotland men's squad was confirmed today ahead of the men's ICC World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe, which takes place from 18 June to 9 July.Scotland have named their 15-man squad

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket

Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno

