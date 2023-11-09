
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Inzamam-ul-Haq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Inzamam-ul-Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born3rd Mar, 1970
Age54 years, 5 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12037812458245
Innings20035012430393
Not Out2253116958
Runs88301173911321374616785
High Score3291371121157329
Average49.6039.5232.0038.0750.10
Strike Rate54.0274.2473.3386.48
100S2510001245
50S4683009787
6S481441100
4S11059710200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12037812458245
Innings 160000
overs 1.39.400149.2450.4
Runs 864007401295
wickets 03003038
bestinning 1/03/185/80
bestmatch 1/03/18
Average 21.3324.6634.07
econ 5.336.624.952.87
Strike Rate 19.3029.8071.1
4W 000000
5W 000002
10w 000000
News related "Inzamam-ul-Haq"
thumb

PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently approved the resignation of Inzamam-ul-Haq from his post as Chairman of the National Selection Committee and the Junior Selection Committe

thumb

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday that Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as chairman of the men's and junior national selection committee.Pakistan Cricke

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as Pakistan chief selector

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq submitted his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, a move which was later confirmed by a PCB official.Inzamam-ul-Haq,

thumb

Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan Cricket Selection Committee chairman and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has urged the Indian cricket team to tour Pakistan and said that the two teams should play a series

thumb

Pakistan men's cricketers to receive historic central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)and the players of the Pakistan men's team have come to a historic agreement oncentral contracts, putting an end to several months of impasse and un

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB technical committee

On Thursday, former captainMohammad Hafeez resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) TechnicalCommittee.Questions have been raised aboutthe role of some of Pakistan's frontlin

thumb

Abrar Ahmed in contention as Pakistan finalize World Cup squad

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to find a place in Pakistan's final squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon announce the Pakistan squ

thumb

Imam-ul-Haq reveals why his family doesn't come to stadium to watch him play

An indispensable name in Pakistan'stop order is Imam-ul-Haq. He is performing regularly in Pakistan jersey. Butmost of the time, his family members do not come to the field during

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in all formats

Former Pakistani player and 1992 world champion Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke about Babar Azam's safety as Pakistan's captain and said that Azam should push his players forward.Pakistan cri

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup

The busy schedule of the ODIedition is knocking at the doors of the cricket teams and Pakistan’s scheduleis going to start with the ODI series against Afghanistan Then there is Asi

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro

thumb

PCB names Misbah to head of cricket technical committee

Former Pakistan Cricket Team captain, coach and former chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been given a new role this time and will serve as head of the PCB's technical committee.The

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.