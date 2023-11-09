Inzamam-ul-Haq Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|3rd Mar, 1970
|Age
|54 years, 5 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|120
|378
|1
|2
|458
|245
|Innings
|200
|350
|1
|2
|430
|393
|Not Out
|22
|53
|1
|1
|69
|58
|Runs
|8830
|11739
|11
|32
|13746
|16785
|High Score
|329
|137
|11
|21
|157
|329
|Average
|49.60
|39.52
|32.00
|38.07
|50.10
|Strike Rate
|54.02
|74.24
|73.33
|86.48
|100S
|25
|10
|0
|0
|12
|45
|50S
|46
|83
|0
|0
|97
|87
|6S
|48
|144
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|1105
|971
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|120
|378
|1
|2
|458
|245
|Innings
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|1.3
|9.4
|0
|0
|149.2
|450.4
|Runs
|8
|64
|0
|0
|740
|1295
|wickets
|0
|3
|0
|0
|30
|38
|bestinning
|1/0
|3/18
|5/80
|bestmatch
|1/0
|3/18
|Average
|21.33
|24.66
|34.07
|econ
|5.33
|6.62
|4.95
|2.87
|Strike Rate
|19.30
|29.80
|71.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
