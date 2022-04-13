Chris Cairns
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|13th Jun, 1970
|Age
|54 years, 1 month28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|62
|215
|2
|14
|424
|217
|Innings
|104
|193
|2
|14
|377
|341
|Not Out
|5
|25
|0
|2
|59
|38
|Runs
|3320
|4950
|3
|176
|10367
|10702
|High Score
|158
|115
|2
|50
|143
|158
|Average
|33.53
|29.46
|1.50
|14.66
|32.60
|35.32
|Strike Rate
|57.09
|84.26
|23.07
|118.12
|100S
|5
|4
|0
|0
|9
|13
|50S
|22
|26
|0
|1
|55
|71
|6S
|87
|153
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4S
|365
|345
|0
|16
|0
|0
