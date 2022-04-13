
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Chris Cairns

Chris Cairns
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born13th Jun, 1970
Age54 years, 1 month28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches62215214424217
Innings104193214377341
Not Out525025938
Runs3320495031761036710702
High Score158115250143158
Average33.5329.461.5014.6632.6035.32
Strike Rate57.0984.2623.07118.12
100S5400913
50S2226015571
6S871530600
4S36534501600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 62215214424217
Innings 1041862500
overs 1949.41361.281827705708.4
Runs 64106594521261273918322
wickets 21820115455647
bestinning 7/275/421/282/246/128/47
bestmatch 10/1005/421/282/246/12
Average 29.4032.8052.0025.2027.9928.31
econ 3.284.846.507.004.593.20
Strike Rate 53.640.648.021.636.552.9
4W 11300150
5W 13100630
10w 100006
News related "Chris Cairns"
thumb

The Chris Cairns Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Christopher Lance Cairns ONZM (born 13 June 1970) is a former New Zealand cricketer and former ODI captain who played as an all-rounder for the New Zealand cricket team. Cairns fin

thumb

Chris Cairns paralysed after suffering spinal stroke

Former New Zealand all-rounder, Chris Cairns, who is hailed as one of the finest all-rounders in the history of Cricket, was reported to be on life support at a Canberra hospital a

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.