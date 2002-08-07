
Ariful Haque Career, Biography & More

Ariful Haque
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born7th Aug, 2002
Age22 years, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
News related "Ariful Haque"
thumb

Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023

Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the

thumb

Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win

Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets

thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL

The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players

thumb

Mahmudullah's approaches towards players in winning matches for Khulna

Although Gemcon Khulna started the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament with a win, they lost two matches in a row. But they’re back in track with three straight wins. Team captain Mahmu

thumb

Bowlers, Shanto steer Rajshahi to second straight win

Minister Group Rajshahi have registered their second win of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. They have beaten a strong Gemcon Khulna side comprehensively by 6 wickets in the third match a

thumb

Cricket is an one-ball game: Ariful after his heroics

Gemcon Khulna batsman Ariful Haque had 24 runs off 29 balls till the last over of yesterday’s match against Fortune Barishal in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.Khulna needed 22 runs in the las

thumb

Tamim supporting Miraz after last over horror

Fortune Barishal all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will surely want to forget yesterday’s match against Gemcon Khulna in Bangabandhu T20 Cup.In yesterday’s opening match, all-rounder

thumb

Ariful's heroic gives Khulna memorable win in Shakib's comeback match

Gemcon Khulna have picked up an incredible victory against Fortune Barishal by 4 wickets in the second match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Tuesday (November 24) at Sher-e-Bangla Nation

thumb

First Test boosted my confidence: Ariful

Debutant Ariful Haque, who was the only man that fought well against the Zimbabwe bowlers in the first Test gave credit to National Cricket League (NCL) for his improvement in batt

thumb

Zimbabwe taste first win after five years

Zimbabwe have won their first Test match after five years as they triumph Bangladesh by 151 runs in the first Test in Sylhet. The visitors go 1-0 up in two-match series.[caption id

thumb

Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st Test (Day 2), Sylhet

Zimbabwe have dominated the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The tourists are leading by 140 runs in the second innings.Zimb

