Mohammad Irfan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Jun, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 2 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|60
|22
|153
|130
|54
|Innings
|7
|33
|4
|28
|70
|69
|Not Out
|2
|21
|4
|16
|44
|23
|Runs
|28
|48
|4
|47
|180
|290
|High Score
|14
|12
|2
|8
|22
|37
|Average
|5.60
|4.00
|3.91
|6.92
|6.30
|Strike Rate
|32.18
|32.21
|50.00
|60.25
|55.21
|36.47
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8
|8
|4S
|4
|5
|0
|2
|13
|29
