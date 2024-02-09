
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Irfan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born6th Jun, 1982
Age42 years, 2 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4602215313054
Innings7334287069
Not Out2214164423
Runs2848447180290
High Score1412282237
Average5.604.003.916.926.30
Strike Rate32.1832.2150.0060.2555.2136.47
100S000000
50S000000
6S020488
4S45021329
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4602215313054
Innings 6602215112997
overs 118.4518.175.3568.11100.41476.2
Runs 3892549562379452214932
wickets 108316160179184
bestinning 3/444/302/184/165/677/113
bestmatch 4/864/302/184/165/6711/123
Average 38.9030.7135.1223.7129.1626.80
econ 3.274.917.446.674.743.34
Strike Rate 71.237.428.321.336.848.1
4W 020136
5W 0000110
10w 000001
News related "Mohammad Irfan"
thumb

BPL 2024: Durdanto Dhaka include Mohammad Irfan in the squad

Pakistan's 41-year-old left-armpace bowler Mohammad Irfan has been recruited by Durdanto Dhaka for theremainder of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Irfan will be in the squadfo

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad

Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Mohammad Irfan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Irfan is a Pakistani cricketer and probably the greatest player in international cricket. He was born on June 6, 1982.When bowling from 7ft 1in, the left arm Pacer manages

thumb

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings set for strong comeback says Imad Wasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Kings' star all-rounder Imad Wasim was confident his team would make a strong comeback in PSL after suffering three consecutive losses in the opening games of

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan beat Islamabad by 20 runs despite Shabab's heroic 91

Multan Sultans have recorded their fourth consecutive victory in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) after beating Islamabad United in a 20-run high-scoring thriller, Shadab Kh

thumb

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans lose three players due to West Indies-India series

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, who have made a sparkling start to this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), have dealt a blow after three foreign cricketers will not be part of their squa

thumb

PSL 7: Fox Cricket will broadcast PSL 2022 in Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signed a broadcast deal with Australian broadcaster Fox Sports to broadcast the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and home international matches in A

thumb

PSL 2022: Babar Azam says facing Shaheen Afridi is always an 'exciting proposition'

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi are excited to take on each other and provide fans with riveting action as their teams go head-to-

thumb

PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du

thumb

Peshawar fielded with 10 men in PSL's second eliminator

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi had a strange experience on Tuesday (June 22) against their match against Islamabad United due to the controversial decision of the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.