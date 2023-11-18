
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Danny Morrison

Danny Morrison
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born3rd Feb, 1966
Age58 years, 6 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches4896165142
Innings76950161
Not Out26243658
Runs5549347056131127
High Score00046
Average34.6827.5326.4710.94
Strike Rate62.9036.3037.00
100S0000
50S0000
6S1200
4S35800
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 4896165142
Innings 7143710
overs 1677.2764.21310.24149.2
Runs 37917128313298
wickets 160126212440
bestinning 7/895/345/347/82
bestmatch 8/835/345/34
Average 8.429.008.0830.22
econ 3.304.534.283.20
Strike Rate 22.3442.7556.5
4W 9140
5W 102219
10w 0000
News related "Danny Morrison"
thumb

Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final

ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Harsha Bhogle to miss duties at India-Pakistan game due to dengue

Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, often referred to as the 'voice of cricket', on Thursday announced that he has contracted dengue fever.The well-known Indian commentator

thumb

ICC reveals full list of commentators for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a stellar line-up of cricket legends and renowned broadcasters who will grace the commentary lines during the highly anticipate

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug

thumb

Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm

thumb

MS Dhoni gives an epic response to retirement query from Danny Morrison

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been thoroughly enjoying the last phase of his cricketing career. The fans have been giving him roaring reception at every single venue in

thumb

Commentators for New Zealand Tri-Nation series confirmed

CHRISTCHURCH: Tri-nation series between hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh starts here on October 7th.The tri-nation series takes place in New Zealand after a long time, Pa

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Commentator panel announced for Pakistan-England series

Throughout the series, these experts will also share insights into pre- and post-match shows hosted by celebrity host Zainab Abbas.The Pakistan Cricket Board has compiled a dynamic

thumb

India vs West Indies 2022: Ravi Shastri not part of commentary panel

Ravi Shastri's much-anticipated comeback to the comment box will reportedly have to wait at least until IPL 2022. According to a report, Shastri, whose tenure as India head coach e

thumb

Pollard is overrated as cricketer: Morrison

Commentator and former cricketer Danny Morrison has named West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as the most overrated player in the world of cricket.Pollard is overrated as cricketer:

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.