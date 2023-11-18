Danny Morrison
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|3rd Feb, 1966
|Age
|58 years, 6 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|96
|165
|142
|Innings
|76
|95
|0
|161
|Not Out
|26
|24
|36
|58
|Runs
|5549
|3470
|5613
|1127
|High Score
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Average
|34.68
|27.53
|26.47
|10.94
|Strike Rate
|62.90
|36.30
|37.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|35
|8
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|48
|96
|165
|142
|Innings
|71
|43
|71
|0
|overs
|1677.2
|764.2
|1310.2
|4149.2
|Runs
|379
|171
|283
|13298
|wickets
|160
|126
|212
|440
|bestinning
|7/89
|5/34
|5/34
|7/82
|bestmatch
|8/83
|5/34
|5/34
|Average
|8.42
|9.00
|8.08
|30.22
|econ
|3.30
|4.53
|4.28
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|22.34
|42.75
|56.5
|4W
|9
|1
|4
|0
|5W
|10
|2
|2
|19
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
