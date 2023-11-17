
Kiran More

Kiran More
NationalityIndia
Role
Born4th Sep, 1962
Age61 years, 11 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches4994145151
Innings6465100204
Not Out14222836
Runs128556311515223
High Score734282181
Average25.7013.0915.9831.08
Strike Rate69.67
100S0007
50S70229
6S2000
4S0000
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 4994145151
Innings 1000
overs 20440.5
Runs 12020180
wickets 0011
bestinning 1/141/18
bestmatch 1/14
Average 20.00180.00
econ 6.005.004.40
Strike Rate 24.0245.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Kiran More"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Mohammed Shami will obviously go to Australia for the T20 World Cup says Kiran More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 8 (Monday) announced a 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.On Monday 8 August, the Indian Cricket Cont

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

Pant will break MS Dhoni’s records: Kiran More

Rishabh Pant is gradually turning out to be a valuable asset to the Indian national cricket team. Ever since he was given an opportunity to feature in the Border Gavaskar Trophy se

thumb

Mind says you want to, but the body does not allow: Kiran More on Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s retirement has been discussed and criticized for a long time. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the platform for the World Cup

thumb

Pant trains with former Indian keeper Kiran More

Rishabh Pant was recently removed from India team Test set-up but that doesn't mean that he is not involved in the grand scheme of things. The talented youngster who is careless at

thumb

Watch: Three iconic moments from Indo-Pak clashes in World Cup history

12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is on the floors now in England and Wales. A total of 10 teams are competing in the league stage of the tournament in a round-robin metho

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

