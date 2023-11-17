Kiran More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|4th Sep, 1962
|Age
|61 years, 11 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|94
|145
|151
|Innings
|64
|65
|100
|204
|Not Out
|14
|22
|28
|36
|Runs
|1285
|563
|1151
|5223
|High Score
|73
|42
|82
|181
|Average
|25.70
|13.09
|15.98
|31.08
|Strike Rate
|69.67
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|7
|0
|2
|29
|6S
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|49
|94
|145
|151
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|2
|0
|4
|40.5
|Runs
|12
|0
|20
|180
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|1
|bestinning
|1/14
|1/18
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|20.00
|180.00
|econ
|6.00
|5.00
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|245.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
