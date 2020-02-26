John Wright
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Jul, 1954
|Age
|70 years, 1 month6 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|82
|149
|349
|366
|Innings
|148
|148
|345
|636
|Not Out
|7
|1
|13
|44
|Runs
|5334
|3891
|10240
|25073
|High Score
|185
|101
|108
|192
|Average
|37.82
|26.46
|30.84
|42.35
|Strike Rate
|57.18
|100S
|12
|1
|6
|59
|50S
|23
|24
|68
|126
|6S
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|82
|149
|349
|366
|Innings
|3
|3
|0
|0
|overs
|5
|4
|7
|61.4
|Runs
|5
|8
|18
|339
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|2
|bestinning
|1/8
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/8
|Average
|18.00
|169.50
|econ
|1.00
|2.00
|2.57
|5.49
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|185.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "John Wright"
Bumrah credits his success at international level to John Wright
India’s top-class bowler Jasprit Bumrah credited his success at the highest level to former India and Mumbai Indians’ coach John Wright. In the 20-minute long-interview for Cricbuz