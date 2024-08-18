Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Sep, 2005
|Age
|19 years, 3 months, 5 days
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
News related "Mahfuzur Rahman"
Bangladesh HP march to final after dominant win over NT Strike in Top End T20 Series
The Bangladesh High Performance(HP) team advanced to the final of the 2024 Top End T20 Series by defeatingNorthern Territory (NT) Strike by 21 runs in the semi-final at TIO Stadium
Rabby, Ripon star as Bangladesh HP beat Perth Scorchers in a thriller
Bangladesh HP team have secured a thrilling victory over Perth Scorchers by 3 wickets on Saturday (17th August). Young gun Teague Wyllie set the stage for Perth Scorchers with a gu
Bangladesh HP face a big 8-wicket defeat against Pakistan Shaheens
Bangladesh HP team lost toPakistan Shaheens after defeating Northern Territory Strike in an ODI match on the Australia tour. Batting first, HP was all out for just 78 runs. Shaheen
HP training camp to start in Dhaka
From May 20 to June 14, 2024, theBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s High Performance (HP) Department will hold atraining camp in Dhaka. This HP camp will run for about four months wi
Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win
After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni
Bangladesh U19 team win against Australia in World Cup warm-up match
Bangladesh U19 team have grabbeda victory in their second warm-up match before the main stage of the ICC Men’s U19Cricket World Cup. Despite losing to Sri Lanka in the first match,
Bangladesh want to start with win against India in U19 World Cup
The 15th edition of the ICC U19World Cup will begin on January 19. Before the World Cup, the captains of allthe teams talked about the World Cup today at the Captain's Day organize
Bangladesh youths aiming to adapt with South African conditions
The condition of Sri Lanka isvery close to Bangladesh. The U19 World Cup was supposed to be held in SriLanka. ICC restrictions have shifted the venue from Sri Lanka to South Africa
Bangladesh announce squad for ICC U19 World Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket WorldCup. The announced squad is led by the recently won Asia Cup captain Mahfuzu
Bangladesh planned to win Youth Asia Cup six months ago
Bangladesh's youth team created historyin the ACC U-19 Asia Cup by winning the tournament. Although they won the YouthWorld Cup before, this is the first time Bangladesh won the Yo
Bangladesh start ACC U19 Asia Cup with an easy win
Bangladesh U19 cricket teamstarted the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a great victory. The youth of Bangladesh madea good start in the tournament by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61
Bangladesh announce U19 squad for Asia Cup
The Bangladesh squad for the ACCU-19 Asia Cup organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been finalized.In this year's Asia Cup, Bangladesh is in Group 'B', where the Tigers