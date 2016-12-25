
Steven Outerbridge

Steven Outerbridge
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born20th May, 1983
Age41 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches233143112
Innings233143123
Not Out01310
Runs33649188674706
High Score563743107113
Average14.6024.5017.0922.4630.69
Strike Rate54.9096.0784.3062.8743.58
100S00011
50S10036
6S21400
4S302900
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 233143112
Innings 702120
overs 20045018.3
Runs 9404728664
wickets 10342
bestinning 1/113/321/111/14
bestmatch 1/113/321/111/14
Average 94.0015.6671.5032.00
econ 4.7011.755.723.45
Strike Rate 120.008.0075.0055.5
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Steven Outerbridge"
thumb

Tamim Iqbal in front of new milestone

Bangladesh national cricket team opener Tamim Iqbal, dashing hard hitter of the ball is one the verge of another milestone. Tamim Iqbal has already become the leading scorer with t

thumb

Base prices of Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL-9 auction

Jannatul Naym PiealA total of four Bangladeshi cricketers have been picked for the auction of the ninth season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL-9 auction is scheduled to tak

thumb

Captain Mashrafe admitted to hospital

Azmal Tanjim Shakir Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the ODI and T20 captain of Bangladesh, has been admitted to hospital for Dengue cases. In Friday early night, outbreak of fever increased.

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan is among all time greats of World Cup

India’s popular sports website ‘Sportskeeda’ has selected and published an all time best eleven of the cricket’s most auspicious tournament – the World Cup where ace all rounder Sh

thumb

Shakib-Tamim open for PSL contract

Jannatul Naym PiealWorld's number one all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and the flamboyant opening batsman Tamim Iqbal confirmed that they will be available for next year's inaugural edi

thumb

NCL still open for Shahadat

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeApart from much inconvenience, there is something which will surely make Shahadat smile. He can play the national league which will begin in the midst of Se

thumb

&#039;Ashraful should not be returned&#039; - Rashid Latif

Although a number of Pakistani cricketers had humiliated cricket by scandalizing themselves in match fixing over the period of time, former Pakistan wicket keeper batsman Rashid La

thumb

Two Bangladeshi cricketers to feature in PSL

Jannatul Naym PiealEnding all the speculations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally picked Doha of Qatar over Dubai where the first edition of the already twice-postponed

thumb

Photo Album: Cricketers Celebrating Eid 2015!

Bangladeshi cricketers celebrating their Eid Ul Fitr after a fabulous series winning against South Africa!Here are some photos of cricketer's Eid celebration brought to you by bdcr

thumb

Shakib and Tamim looking for 4000 ODI runs

Bangladesh ace all rounder Shakib Al Hasan and dashing opener Tamim Iqbal are very closed to their 4000 runs land mark. Shakib needs 64 more runs while Tamim needs 95 more runs  to

thumb

Royal Bengal Tiger Shakib Attains New Heights

Saleque SufiCelebrated Bangladesh Cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has entered very exclusive elite club of cricket greats while inspiring Bangladesh in winning the test and ser

thumb

Al – Amin to leave for Chennai tomorrow

Young Bangladeshi pacer Al – Amin Hossain who had been accused for suspected bowling action in the just completed West Indies tour, is going to be examined in the coming Monday in

