Suryakumar Yadav Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|14th Sep, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|29
|53
|263
|130
|82
|Innings
|1
|27
|50
|240
|117
|137
|Not Out
|0
|4
|10
|51
|16
|8
|Runs
|8
|659
|1841
|6669
|3441
|5628
|High Score
|8
|72
|117
|117
|134
|200
|Average
|8.00
|28.65
|46.02
|35.28
|34.06
|43.62
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|105.60
|172.70
|151.56
|103.45
|63.74
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|14
|50S
|0
|4
|15
|44
|20
|29
|6S
|0
|18
|104
|275
|99
|56
|4S
|1
|67
|166
|671
|339
|801
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|29
|53
|263
|130
|82
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|10
|17
|50
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|22
|71.4
|192.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|140
|378
|550
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|24
|bestinning
|2/11
|2/20
|4/47
|bestmatch
|2/11
|2/20
|4/47
|Average
|23.33
|63.00
|22.91
|econ
|6.36
|5.27
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|71.6
|48.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Suryakumar Yadav"
Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini
Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm
Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and
Harbhajan claims Suryakumar to be the better version of Ab de Villiers
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Suryakumar is the better version of AB De Villiers after his onslaught of 52 off just 19 deliveries.Suryakumar YadavOn Thursday (11th
"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at
Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu
''Rehab helped me grow as a person and athlete'' - Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav was out of all kind of competitive Cricket since December. He was in rehab for three months in Bengaluru. Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar had injured his ankle during t
IPL 2024: Watch - Suryakumar Yadav departs for silver duck in his comeback against Delhi Capitals
Suryakumar Yadav has got a poor comeback against Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a duck in his first game for MumbaiIndians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment too
Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024. Nothing seems to be working out for Hardik Pandya's men. Howver, they will be relieved that their star batter Sury
Suryakumar Yadav to be back at Mumbai camp on 5th April
The number one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to Mumbai camp on 5th April. According to Cricbuzz, he has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will
IPL 2024 : What happened to Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians (MI)lost both their matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They lost their first game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by just 6 runs a
Suryakumar Yadav wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023
India batter Suryakumar Yadav isalways brilliant in T20 cricket. He was no exception in 2023. Suryakumar scored733 runs in 17 innings in international T20 in 2023. The batting aver
Suryakumar Yadav undergoes groin surgery, out for a long time
India batter Suryakumar Yadav isthe best batter in T20 world cricket. He underwent surgery twice. Suryakumarunderwent ankle surgery after suffering an injury during the T20 series