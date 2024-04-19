
Suryakumar Yadav Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Suryakumar Yadav
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born14th Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 10 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1295326313082
Innings12750240117137
Not Out041051168
Runs86591841666934415628
High Score872117117134200
Average8.0028.6546.0235.2834.0643.62
Strike Rate40.00105.60172.70151.56103.4563.74
100S0034314
50S0415442029
6S0181042759956
4S167166671339801
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1295326313082
Innings 000101750
overs 0002271.4192.2
Runs 000140378550
wickets 0006624
bestinning 2/112/204/47
bestmatch 2/112/204/47
Average 23.3363.0022.91
econ 6.365.272.85
Strike Rate 22.071.648.0
4W 000001
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Suryakumar Yadav"
thumb

Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini

thumb

Mumbai beat Punjab by 9 runs despite a Ashutosh Sharma storm

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 9 runs on a thrilling macth at Mullanpur on Thursday (18th April). A blistering 78 from Suryakumar Yadav and vital contributions from Rohit and

thumb

Harbhajan claims Suryakumar to be the better version of Ab de Villiers

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Suryakumar is the better version of AB De Villiers after his onslaught of 52 off just 19 deliveries.Suryakumar YadavOn Thursday (11th

thumb

"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu

thumb

''Rehab helped me grow as a person and athlete'' - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was out of all kind of competitive Cricket since December. He was in rehab for three months in Bengaluru. Suryakumar YadavSuryakumar had injured his ankle during t

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Suryakumar Yadav departs for silver duck in his comeback against Delhi Capitals

Suryakumar Yadav has got a poor comeback against Delhi Capitals as he was dismissed for a duck in his first game for MumbaiIndians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment too

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the ongoing Tata IPL 2024. Nothing seems to be working out for Hardik Pandya's men. Howver, they will be relieved that their star batter Sury

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav to be back at Mumbai camp on 5th April

The number one T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav is set to return to Mumbai camp on 5th April. According to Cricbuzz, he has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will

thumb

IPL 2024 : What happened to Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI)lost both their matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They lost their first game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by just 6 runs a

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

India batter Suryakumar Yadav isalways brilliant in T20 cricket. He was no exception in 2023. Suryakumar scored733 runs in 17 innings in international T20 in 2023. The batting aver

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes groin surgery, out for a long time

India batter Suryakumar Yadav isthe best batter in T20 world cricket. He underwent surgery twice. Suryakumarunderwent ankle surgery after suffering an injury during the T20 series

