Karishma Ramharack Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|20th Jan, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 8 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|17
|22
|Innings
|11
|7
|Not Out
|2
|6
|Runs
|39
|11
|High Score
|8
|3
|Average
|4.33
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|34.21
|47.82
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|17
|22
|Innings
|16
|22
|overs
|105.2
|63.3
|Runs
|447
|385
|wickets
|13
|17
|bestinning
|3/22
|3/8
|bestmatch
|3/22
|3/8
|Average
|34.38
|22.64
|econ
|4.24
|6.06
|Strike Rate
|48.6
|22.4
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Karishma Ramharack"
