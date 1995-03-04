Josh Inglis Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|4th Mar, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 5 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|12
|100
|36
|52
|Innings
|7
|12
|94
|36
|84
|Not Out
|0
|2
|13
|2
|9
|Runs
|137
|265
|2481
|1147
|2466
|High Score
|50
|48
|118
|138
|153
|Average
|19.57
|26.50
|30.62
|33.73
|32.88
|Strike Rate
|95.13
|144.02
|147.85
|111.46
|63.60
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|50S
|1
|0
|16
|9
|12
|6S
|4
|7
|82
|30
|24
|4S
|13
|25
|253
|122
|310
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|12
|100
|36
|52
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Josh Inglis"
Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI
Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h
Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket
Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play
All the records in India-Australia third T20I
Glenn Maxwell likes Indian soilvery much. Otherwise, why would he appear in such a devastating form. At theend of the World Cup, Maxwell kept his form in the India series in the sa
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I
India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup
Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri
Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th
Clinical Aussies outperform South Africa to go 2-0 ahead in the series
Australia thumped South Africa by 123 runs on Sunday (10th September) at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne lit up the Bloemfontein with their swashbuckl
Head's magnificent 91 aids Australia clean sweep South Africa
Australia thumped South Africa by 5 wickets to clean sweep the protea in their own den on Sunday (3rd September). Travis Head's outstanding 91 off only 48, aided by Inglis' 42 from
Glenn Maxwell rules out of South Africa series due to injury
Just weeks before the start ofthe ODI World Cup 2023, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isdealing with a new injury after injuring his ankle during a training session inDur
Australia and India announce squad for WTC final
The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of