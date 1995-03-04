
  Josh Inglis Career, Records, Biography & More

Josh Inglis Career, Records, Biography & More

Josh Inglis
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born4th Mar, 1995
Age29 years, 5 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8121003652
Innings712943684
Not Out021329
Runs137265248111472466
High Score5048118138153
Average19.5726.5030.6233.7332.88
Strike Rate95.13144.02147.85111.4663.60
100S00214
50S1016912
6S47823024
4S1325253122310
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8121003652
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Josh Inglis"
thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Australia name squad for first Pakistan Test as Warner set to retire from Test cricket

Australia have named a 14-playermen’s squad for the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth starting onDecember 14.Australia's selectors made noshocks, picking 10 of the 11 play

thumb

All the records in India-Australia third T20I

Glenn Maxwell likes Indian soilvery much. Otherwise, why would he appear in such a devastating form. At theend of the World Cup, Maxwell kept his form in the India series in the sa

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I

India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup

Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri

thumb

Live: Australia bowl first against South Africa

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday (October 12).Australia have made two changesto their side which lost to India in th

thumb

Clinical Aussies outperform South Africa to go 2-0 ahead in the series

Australia thumped South Africa by 123 runs on Sunday (10th September) at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne lit up the Bloemfontein with their swashbuckl

thumb

Head's magnificent 91 aids Australia clean sweep South Africa

Australia thumped South Africa by 5 wickets to clean sweep the protea in their own den on Sunday (3rd September). Travis Head's outstanding 91 off only 48, aided by Inglis' 42 from

thumb

Glenn Maxwell rules out of South Africa series due to injury

Just weeks before the start ofthe ODI World Cup 2023, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isdealing with a new injury after injuring his ankle during a training session inDur

thumb

Australia and India announce squad for WTC final

The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of

Latest News

