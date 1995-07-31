Brydon Carse Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|31st Jul, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|76
|18
|41
|Innings
|6
|0
|56
|9
|53
|Not Out
|2
|0
|16
|2
|13
|Runs
|77
|0
|738
|96
|1274
|High Score
|31
|0
|58
|31
|108
|Average
|19.25
|18.45
|13.71
|31.85
|Strike Rate
|79.38
|140.03
|78.68
|55.95
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|0
|30
|1
|21
|4S
|7
|0
|45
|7
|154
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|9
|2
|76
|18
|41
|Innings
|9
|2
|66
|16
|71
|overs
|67.4
|6
|183.3
|119.3
|924.2
|Runs
|382
|39
|1651
|680
|3574
|wickets
|12
|4
|40
|22
|116
|bestinning
|5/61
|3/23
|3/23
|5/61
|6/26
|bestmatch
|5/61
|3/23
|3/23
|5/61
|8/119
|Average
|31.83
|9.75
|41.27
|30.90
|30.81
|econ
|5.64
|6.50
|8.99
|5.69
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|9.0
|27.5
|32.5
|47.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Brydon Carse"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad
Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to
Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul on debut thumps New Zealand
England won by 7 wickets and 36 balls to spare against New Zealand on Thursday (31st August) at Riverside ground, Chester Le - Street. Debutant Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul and then
John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse replaces him
Uncapped England pacer JohnTurner has suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets in the Men'sHundred, ruling him out of England's T20I team for this month's series agai
