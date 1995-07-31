
Brydon Carse Career, Biography & More

Brydon Carse
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born31st Jul, 1995
Age29 years, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches92761841
Innings6056953
Not Out2016213
Runs770738961274
High Score3105831108
Average19.2518.4513.7131.85
Strike Rate79.38140.0378.6855.95
100S00001
50S00205
6S0030121
4S70457154
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 92761841
Innings 92661671
overs 67.46183.3119.3924.2
Runs 3823916516803574
wickets 1244022116
bestinning 5/613/233/235/616/26
bestmatch 5/613/233/235/618/119
Average 31.839.7541.2730.9030.81
econ 5.646.508.995.693.86
Strike Rate 33.89.027.532.547.8
4W 00002
5W 10015
10w 00000
News related "Brydon Carse"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Brydon Carse replaces injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad

Brydon Carse, a right-arm fastbowler, has been added to England's World Cup 2023 roster as a substitute forReece Topley, a pace bowler who sustained an injury.Carse is scheduled to

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul on debut thumps New Zealand

England won by 7 wickets and 36 balls to spare against New Zealand on Thursday (31st August) at Riverside ground, Chester Le - Street. Debutant Brydon Carse' 3 wicket haul and then

thumb

John Turner ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Brydon Carse replaces him

Uncapped England pacer JohnTurner has suffered a side injury while playing for Trent Rockets in the Men'sHundred, ruling him out of England's T20I team for this month's series agai

thumb

Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024

Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in

thumb

Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8

Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

BBL 2022: Liam Livingstone and 70 other England players nominated for BBL draft

One of the cleanest forwards in the game is headed down under for another crack at the Big Bash, with Liam Livingstone set to lead an influx of 70 England BBL|12 draft nominations.

thumb

The Michael Vaughan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Michael Vaughan is a cricketer who plays for the England national cricket team. He has been part of the team since 1999 and has enjoyed a successful period with the team. Michael V

thumb

The Paul Collingwood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paul Collingwood is an English former cricketer born on 26 May 1976 at Shotley Bridge in Durham. Collingwood was an integral part of England's Test, ODI and T20 sides. He was also

