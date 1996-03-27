
Mark Adair

Mark Adair
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born27th Mar, 1996
Age28 years, 4 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches441711047716
Innings83049756125
Not Out1111112153
Runs1813595418581079671
High Score8832727210891
Average25.8518.8914.2313.6123.4530.50
Strike Rate68.56115.06122.67129.41110.5568.89
100S000010
50S101114
6S41826424918
4S232633609288
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 441711047716
Innings 739691026924
overs 95.5305.4244.5359536.4305.4
Runs 42617851874272330321085
wickets 1054971378528
bestinning 3/324/194/134/134/193/22
bestmatch 6/984/194/134/134/196/98
Average 42.6033.0519.3119.8735.6738.75
econ 4.445.837.657.585.643.54
Strike Rate 57.533.915.115.737.865.5
4W 043540
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Mark Adair"
thumb

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced

The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n

thumb

Mark Adair's fierce bowling gives Ireland their first ever test match victory

Ireland thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Friday (1st March) and created history in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair's fifer in the first innings and 3 fer in the second innings kept Afghan

thumb

Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test

Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have

thumb

Debutant Josh Tongue's five wicket haul propels England to their comprehensive victory over Ireland

The Bazball inspired England thumped Ireland in the only test at Lords on Saturday (3 June) by 10 wickets. They had chase only 12 in day 3 and England took only 4 balls to chase th

thumb

Stirling's blistering fifty leads Ireland to avoid the clean sweep

Ireland won the final T20I by 7 wickets and 6 overs in hands to avoid the whitewash and to have a consolation win in the series. Earlier the day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

thumb

Nepal cricketer Aasif Sheikh wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022

The game of cricket has alwaysbeen known to people as the 'gentleman’s game'. The cricketers gave birth tosome incidents that are exemplary in this game. Based on that, the governi

thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland

Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland

Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to

thumb

Andy McBrine left out of Ireland's T20 World Cup squad

Ireland have announced a strongsquad for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, which starts next month. Thesquad is seen as one of Ireland's strongest World Cup squads to date.

thumb

Adair, Little star as Ireland win series-decider against Afghanistan

Afghanistan are considered as oneof the strongest teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the Afghans are goingto the Asia Cup with a series defeat against Ireland. They have lost

