John Reva

John Reva
NationalityPapua New Guinea
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9920205
Innings7412159
Not Out10350
Runs621652191144
High Score36794345
Average10.334.005.7719.1016.00
Strike Rate74.6972.7278.7882.6843.63
100S00000
50S00000
6S21242
4S6131817
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9920205
Innings 9819209
overs 67.321.156.5136.294.3
Runs 357148394692244
wickets 137172310
bestinning 3/402/112/114/314/42
bestmatch 3/402/112/114/316/79
Average 27.4621.1423.1730.0824.40
econ 5.286.996.935.072.58
Strike Rate 31.1018.1020.0035.5056.7
4W 00011
5W 00000
10w 00000
