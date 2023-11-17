
Jack Vare

NationalityPapua New Guinea
Role
Born14th Feb, 1986
Age38 years, 5 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9829286
Innings97262411
Not Out10621
Runs8168315417180
High Score2838389642
Average10.129.7115.7518.9518.00
Strike Rate73.6395.77114.5477.7939.38
100S00000
50S00020
6S00580
4S54252718
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9829286
Innings 00000
overs 00000
Runs 00000
wickets 00000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
