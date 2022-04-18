
Upul Chandana

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born7th May, 1972
Age52 years, 3 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1614712258165
Innings29136110228
Not Out11733421
Runs1535481825780586360
High Score0000194
Average41.4831.9016.0626.3330.72
Strike Rate72.5040.6014.9036.10
100S00018
50S2501036
6S622400
4S771081200
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1614712258165
Innings 24111112020
overs 447.31023.439.51841.13852.3
Runs 6161627157331511704
wickets 3715116306469
bestinning 6/1795/614/175/227/60
bestmatch 10/2105/614/175/22
Average 26.7817.3019.6219.7324.95
econ 3.434.706.454.31*3.03
Strike Rate 50.6172.99123.6249.2
4W 04190
5W 310420
10w 10001
News related "Upul Chandana"
thumb

The Upul Chandana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Umagiliya Durage Upul Chandana (born 7 May 1972 in Galle), commonly known as Upul Chandana, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who played both Tests and ODIs. He was more

thumb

Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs

