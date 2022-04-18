Upul Chandana
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th May, 1972
|Age
|52 years, 3 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|147
|12
|258
|165
|Innings
|29
|136
|11
|0
|228
|Not Out
|1
|17
|3
|34
|21
|Runs
|1535
|4818
|257
|8058
|6360
|High Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|194
|Average
|41.48
|31.90
|16.06
|26.33
|30.72
|Strike Rate
|72.50
|40.60
|14.90
|36.10
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|50S
|2
|5
|0
|10
|36
|6S
|6
|22
|4
|0
|0
|4S
|77
|108
|12
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|16
|147
|12
|258
|165
|Innings
|24
|111
|11
|202
|0
|overs
|447.3
|1023.4
|39.5
|1841.1
|3852.3
|Runs
|616
|1627
|157
|3315
|11704
|wickets
|37
|151
|16
|306
|469
|bestinning
|6/179
|5/61
|4/17
|5/22
|7/60
|bestmatch
|10/210
|5/61
|4/17
|5/22
|Average
|26.78
|17.30
|19.62
|19.73
|24.95
|econ
|3.43
|4.70
|6.45
|4.31*
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|50.61
|72.99
|123.62
|49.2
|4W
|0
|4
|1
|9
|0
|5W
|3
|1
|0
|4
|20
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
