  Adam Gilchrist Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Adam Gilchrist Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Adam Gilchrist
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born14th Nov, 1971
Age52 years, 8 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches9628713102356190
Innings13727913102343280
Not Out2011151946
Runs5570961927226221132610334
High Score20417248109172204
Average47.6035.8922.6627.0334.9544.16
Strike Rate81.9596.94141.66140.28
100S1716031830
50S26550136343
6S1001491312000
4S67711622729600
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 9628713102356190
Innings 000100
overs 0000.120
Runs 0000100
wickets 000100
bestinning 1/0
bestmatch 1/0
Average 0.00
econ 5.00
Strike Rate 1.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Adam Gilchrist"
thumb

Adam Gilchrist backs Shivam Dube to be the ‘’dark horse’’ in T20 World Cup

As the Board of Control forCricket in India (BCCI) prepares to confirm India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster,the cricket community's excitement builds. Adam Gilchrist, a former Austral

thumb

Gilchrist suggests Rahul to win IPL first

As each day passes, the conversation surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup intensifies. Over the past month, every talk show following each game of the current IPL 2024 s

thumb

Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL

Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes third wicket-keeper to cross 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup

Bangladesh and India face eachother in the high-voltage match of the World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Mushfiqur Rahim reached a new milestone in this match.Befor

thumb

List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate

In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa

thumb

Steve Smith surpasses Adam Gilchrist to create new milestone

Australia has struggled mightilythus far in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India, losing both of theiropening games and most recently getting blown out by South Africa by 134

thumb

5 Wicketkeepers who completed 100 or more sixes in ODI cricket

Smashing a six instantly lifts the confidence of the batsmen and we have seen how bowlers' margin for error gives an advantage to the batsmen during the passage of play. When the b

thumb

Adam Gilchrist Predicts Finalists for ODI World Cup 2023

Legendary Adam Gilchrist has revealed his favorite to win the ICC World Cup 2023. The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5th to November 19t

thumb

Former Australia greats slam Ollie Robinson

The incident started with analtercation between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson threw some hardwords toward Khawaja in the first Ashes Test. But Khawaja avoided it in a

thumb

Ben Stokes equals Brandon McCullum's record of most sixes in Test cricket

Ben Stokes equals BrendonMcCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket. The England captain achievedthis feat in the second Test of the current series against Pakistan in Multan

thumb

I would literally have given my left arm as a kid to be mates with Gilly: Khawaja

Every player has an idol in theirlife following which the player executes his routine, finds motivation, and atthe end of the day succeeds.Australia’s top-order batterUsman Khawaja

Latest News

