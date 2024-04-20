
  • Trent Boult Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Trent Boult Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Trent Boult
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Jul, 1989
Age35 years, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches7810355194133113
Innings9448124962136
Not Out46257343056
Runs759195321602501212
High Score52218232161
Average15.818.476.4010.667.8115.15
Strike Rate60.0076.7776.1998.7675.0755.64
100S000000
50S100002
6S30608645
4S82192523137
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 7810355194133113
Innings 14910255194130206
overs 2902.5933209.37211178.53908.5
Runs 8717460916475817587111634
wickets 31719574225239433
bestinning 6/307/344/134/137/346/30
bestmatch 10/807/344/134/137/3410/80
Average 27.4923.6322.2525.8524.5626.86
econ 3.004.937.868.064.982.97
Strike Rate 54.928.716.919.229.554.1
4W 1810231221
5W 10600618
10w 100001
News related "Trent Boult"
thumb

England Captain Jos Buttler Picks Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) to play his biopic

Jos Buttler, the opener for the Rajasthan Royals, made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an incredible display of skill and determination at the iconic Eden Gard

thumb

'Why did Trent Boult bowl only two overs?' - Aakash Chopra Critiques Rajasthan Royals' Bowling Strategy in IPL 2024 RR vs GT

At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals suffered their first IPL 2024 season defeat to the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match.While the match showcased fireworks

thumb

[ WATCH ] Rohit Sharma Shows Sportsmanship by Requesting Fans to Not Boo Hardik Pandya at MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss in a critical game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and elected to bowl first. This was a wise move as their new ball bowlers, mainly Tren

thumb

Boult, Chahal run riot to hand Royals a dominating victory over Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

thumb

Trent Boult unavailable for New Zealand for home summer

Although it is doubtful thatTrent Boult will play for New Zealand during their home summer, head coach GaryStead is optimistic that the left-arm seamer will be able to return in th

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Boult runs riot as New Zealand maximize their chances for semi-final

New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka to book their tickets for the semifinal of ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Trent Boult's deadly 3 fer, aided by Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner an

thumb

We're looking to peak at the right time and go all the way: Trent Boult

Trent Boult etched his name into the record books when he became the third New Zealand bowler to take 600 wickets in international cricket.New Zealand's experienced paceman achieve

thumb

New Zealand name spin-heavy Test squad for Bangladesh Tests

Keeping in mind the spincondition for the Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand have announced aspin-heavy squad. Pacer Trent Boult is not in this series. Kiwis will come to

thumb

Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list

The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace

thumb

Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0

New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s

thumb

Shanto's valiant fifty propels Bangladesh to 171

Bangladesh have posted 171 on the board in the third ODI against the Kiwis. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some supports from here and there helped Bangladesh post a below par

