Rokhan Barakzai

NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1989
Age35 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches13151214
Innings005521
Not Out00349
Runs006747
High Score002518
Average3.007.003.91
Strike Rate46.1535.0031.97
100S00000
50S00000
6S00001
4S00017
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 13151214
Innings 13151225
overs 101048.191478.2
Runs 45754004361260
wickets 2611863
bestinning 2/452/212/213/316/49
bestmatch 2/452/212/213/3110/106
Average 22.5012.5036.3654.5020.00
econ 4.507.508.304.792.63
Strike Rate 30.010.026.268.245.5
4W 00004
5W 00002
10w 00001
News related "Rokhan Barakzai"
thumb

U19 World Cup: Afghanistan is suffering from Visa problems

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Afghanistan's warm-up games ahead of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup had been canceled due to "delay in obtaining visas." It was al

thumb

Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test

Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist

thumb

Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh

Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick

thumb

Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad

