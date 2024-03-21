
  Matthew Wade Career, Records, Awards Biography & More

Matthew Wade Career, Records, Awards Biography & More

Matthew Wade
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born26th Dec, 1987
Age36 years, 7 months, 16 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches369775239183160
Innings638357209162257
Not Out91216331741
Runs161318671018467648038900
High Score11710080130155152
Average29.8726.2924.8226.5633.1241.20
Strike Rate50.3581.59132.03135.8989.5750.97
100S4101918
50S5113252153
6S12343815511499
4S175129814094061031
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 369775239183160
Innings 4000026
overs 5000086.4
Runs 280000354
wickets 000008
bestinning 3/13
bestmatch 3/13
Average 44.25
econ 5.604.08
Strike Rate 65.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Matthew Wade"
thumb

Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami

Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games. Sandeep Wa

thumb

Wade to bid farewell to first class cricket

WicketkeeperMatthew Wadewill retire from first-class cricket after playing the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania.Wade announced that the Sheffield Shield final will be his 166th

thumb

Matthew Wade to miss the first match of IPL due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final

Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade is set to miss the first match of IPL 2024 for Gujrat Titans due to his participation in Sheffield Shield final. The dynamic wicketkeepe

thumb

Pat Cummins ponders captaincy future to prolong his playing career

Australian skipper Pat Cummins remains unsure to lead his side for rest of his career. Pat Cummins, replaced Tim Paine as the test captain of Australian team and replaced Aaron Fin

thumb

Sweet selection headache for Australian selectors ahead of T20 world cup thinks Matthew Wade

Australia veteran wk batter Matthew Wade admitted that there are going to be some unlucky players on his side to miss the selection for this year's ICC Men's T20 world cup in USA a

thumb

Spinners make merry as India wrap the series by 3-1 with 1 game to spare

India crashed Australia by 20 runs on Friday (December 1st) in Raipur. Rinku Singh's blitzkrieg 46 off 29 and Jitesh Sharma's 35 off 19 balls helped India to post 174 on the board.

thumb

No pressure on Travis Head to play first match against India, Matthew Wade

Australia's stand-in T20I captain Matthew Wade has made it clear that the final decision on whether to take part in the first T20I against India on Thursday rests solely with Travi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Glenn Maxwell rules out of South Africa series due to injury

Just weeks before the start ofthe ODI World Cup 2023, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isdealing with a new injury after injuring his ankle during a training session inDur

thumb

Babar, Shakib, Miller, Wade, Shamsi among direct signed players for LPL 2023

The player auction of the LankaPremier League (LPL) will take place on June 11, 2023, making it only thesecond franchise competition in the world to conduct an auction instead of a

thumb

SA20 2023: Matthew Wade joins Joburg Super Kings for the remainder of the season

The Joburg Super Kings on Tuesday (31 January) announced the signing of veteran Aussie Matthew Wade for the remainder of the 2023 SA20 season.Australia's wicketkeeper batter Matthe

thumb

Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test

Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i

