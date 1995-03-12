
Tom Curran

Tom Curran
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born12th Mar, 1995
Age29 years, 4 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches228301928661
Innings317131195684
Not Out197402111
Runs663036417207391367
High Score3947146747115
Average33.0037.8710.6621.7721.1118.72
Strike Rate55.0094.39114.28142.5093.5452.94
100S000001
50S000505
6S0546399
4S1229115360185
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 228301928661
Innings 328291718398
overs 6621898581.1651.31751.3
Runs 2001290907514336335709
wickets 23429202126195
bestinning 1/655/354/364/225/167/20
bestmatch 1/825/354/364/225/1610/176
Average 100.0037.9431.2725.4628.8329.27
econ 3.035.919.258.845.573.25
Strike Rate 198.038.420.217.231.053.8
4W 0213613
5W 010037
10w 000001
News related "Tom Curran"
thumb

Tom Curran suspended for four BBL games for intimidating umpire

England all-rounder Tom Curran wasfound guilty of intimidating an umpire during a pre-match confrontation, and asa result, he was suspended for four matches in the Big Bash League.

thumb

Jimmy Neesham withdraws from England series

The T20I series between Englandand New Zealand will start from August 30. Although Jimmy Neesham was in thesquad for that series, he later withdrew his name. Neesham was supposed t

thumb

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

thumb

Tom Curran takes an indefinite break from Red Ball Cricket

Tom Curran, the 27-year-old England cricketer, has been struggling with injuries for some time. He recently announced his decision to move away from the longer format of the game a

thumb

Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action

Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has

thumb

The Tom Curran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Tom Curran is a bowling all-rounder from South Africa who represents England in international cricket. He was born on March 12, 1995 in Cape Town. He is a medium-paced right-arm bo

thumb

SL escape 3-0 wash, win 5 points courtesy of rain

The third England-Sri Lanka ODI at Bristol has been abandoned which gives Sri Lanka five valuable World Cup Super League points.England take the series 2-0 nonetheless. The ODI wor

thumb

Smith does not fit in DC's playing XI: Gambhir

Steve Smith struggled to score runs for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise decided that it is best to release him ahead of the auc

thumb

IPL 2020: Warne gives update on Stokes' availability

There’s already been much uncertainty over the participation of English all-rounder Ben Stokes in the most popular franchise-based T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL

thumb

Watch: Samson takes a breath-taking catch to dismiss Cummins

Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson took a breath-taking catch in the first-leg region to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Pat Cummins.This year's edition of Indian Premier L

thumb

Pakistan win last-over thriller to level T20I series

Pakistan have beaten England by 5 runs in a thriller to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 on Tuesday (September 1) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The first match was abandoned du

thumb

Twitter reacts to Lorcan ‘Dhoni’ Tucker’s amazing flick to send Rashid packing

During the last ODI between England and Ireland, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran were just ready to get England over the 300-run target. But they were tricked and astonished by the disp

