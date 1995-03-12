Tom Curran
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|12th Mar, 1995
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|28
|30
|192
|86
|61
|Innings
|3
|17
|13
|119
|56
|84
|Not Out
|1
|9
|7
|40
|21
|11
|Runs
|66
|303
|64
|1720
|739
|1367
|High Score
|39
|47
|14
|67
|47
|115
|Average
|33.00
|37.87
|10.66
|21.77
|21.11
|18.72
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|94.39
|114.28
|142.50
|93.54
|52.94
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6S
|0
|5
|4
|63
|9
|9
|4S
|12
|29
|1
|153
|60
|185
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|28
|30
|192
|86
|61
|Innings
|3
|28
|29
|171
|83
|98
|overs
|66
|218
|98
|581.1
|651.3
|1751.3
|Runs
|200
|1290
|907
|5143
|3633
|5709
|wickets
|2
|34
|29
|202
|126
|195
|bestinning
|1/65
|5/35
|4/36
|4/22
|5/16
|7/20
|bestmatch
|1/82
|5/35
|4/36
|4/22
|5/16
|10/176
|Average
|100.00
|37.94
|31.27
|25.46
|28.83
|29.27
|econ
|3.03
|5.91
|9.25
|8.84
|5.57
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|198.0
|38.4
|20.2
|17.2
|31.0
|53.8
|4W
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Tom Curran"
Tom Curran suspended for four BBL games for intimidating umpire
England all-rounder Tom Curran wasfound guilty of intimidating an umpire during a pre-match confrontation, and asa result, he was suspended for four matches in the Big Bash League.
Jimmy Neesham withdraws from England series
The T20I series between Englandand New Zealand will start from August 30. Although Jimmy Neesham was in thesquad for that series, he later withdrew his name. Neesham was supposed t
Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs
The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane
Tom Curran takes an indefinite break from Red Ball Cricket
Tom Curran, the 27-year-old England cricketer, has been struggling with injuries for some time. He recently announced his decision to move away from the longer format of the game a
Mohammad Hasnain gets team in 'The Hundred' after clearing bowling action
Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain hasbeen called up for the England franchise tournament ‘The Hundred’ after beingrelieved of the ban on clearing bowling action. The Pakistan pacer has
The Tom Curran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Tom Curran is a bowling all-rounder from South Africa who represents England in international cricket. He was born on March 12, 1995 in Cape Town. He is a medium-paced right-arm bo
SL escape 3-0 wash, win 5 points courtesy of rain
The third England-Sri Lanka ODI at Bristol has been abandoned which gives Sri Lanka five valuable World Cup Super League points.England take the series 2-0 nonetheless. The ODI wor
Smith does not fit in DC's playing XI: Gambhir
Steve Smith struggled to score runs for Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise decided that it is best to release him ahead of the auc
IPL 2020: Warne gives update on Stokes' availability
There’s already been much uncertainty over the participation of English all-rounder Ben Stokes in the most popular franchise-based T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL
Watch: Samson takes a breath-taking catch to dismiss Cummins
Rajasthan Royals player Sanju Samson took a breath-taking catch in the first-leg region to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Pat Cummins.This year's edition of Indian Premier L
Pakistan win last-over thriller to level T20I series
Pakistan have beaten England by 5 runs in a thriller to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 on Tuesday (September 1) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The first match was abandoned du
Twitter reacts to Lorcan ‘Dhoni’ Tucker’s amazing flick to send Rashid packing
During the last ODI between England and Ireland, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran were just ready to get England over the 300-run target. But they were tricked and astonished by the disp