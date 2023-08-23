Elias Sunny
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Jan, 1986
|Age
|38 years, 7 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|4
|7
|74
|171
|97
|Innings
|6
|4
|4
|35
|141
|152
|Not Out
|1
|2
|2
|15
|31
|24
|Runs
|38
|2
|9
|229
|2266
|2823
|High Score
|20
|1
|5
|30
|87
|176
|Average
|7.60
|1.00
|4.50
|11.45
|20.60
|22.05
|Strike Rate
|26.57
|18.18
|100.00
|99.13
|65.89
|41.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|4S
|4
|0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|4
|7
|74
|171
|97
|Innings
|7
|4
|7
|71
|0
|0
|overs
|143.5
|34
|23
|226.3
|1352.4
|3276.3
|Runs
|518
|161
|146
|1577
|5932
|9717
|wickets
|12
|5
|9
|72
|209
|343
|bestinning
|6/94
|2/21
|5/13
|5/13
|5/34
|7/73
|bestmatch
|7/128
|2/21
|5/13
|5/13
|5/34
|Average
|43.16
|32.20
|16.22
|21.90
|28.38
|28.32
|econ
|3.60
|4.73
|6.34
|6.96
|4.38
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|71.9
|40.8
|15.3
|18.8
|38.8
|57.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|15
|5W
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|17
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
