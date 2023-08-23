
Elias Sunny

Elias Sunny
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1986
Age38 years, 7 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4477417197
Innings64435141152
Not Out122153124
Runs382922922662823
High Score20153087176
Average7.601.004.5011.4520.6022.05
Strike Rate26.5718.18100.0099.1365.8941.44
100S000003
50S0000712
6S100600
4S4011800
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4477417197
Innings 7477100
overs 143.53423226.31352.43276.3
Runs 518161146157759329717
wickets 125972209343
bestinning 6/942/215/135/135/347/73
bestmatch 7/1282/215/135/135/34
Average 43.1632.2016.2221.9028.3828.32
econ 3.604.736.346.964.382.96
Strike Rate 71.940.815.318.838.857.3
4W 0000515
5W 1011117
10w 000002
News related "Elias Sunny"
thumb

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

thumb

Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets

The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t

thumb

Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny get team in US Masters T10 League

Two cricketers from Bangladeshhave been signed by a US Masters T10 League franchise. Nasir Hossain, anall-rounder, and Elias Sunny, a left-arm spinner, have recently joined theAtla

thumb

Mosaddek feels lucky to achieve Shakib's record

Bangladesh cricketer MosaddekHossain is a big fan of Shakib Al Hasan as a player or teammate. The all-roundertouched the feat of Shakib on Sunday (July 31) against Zimbabwe. Shakib

thumb

Sabbir fined, Sunny warned by BCB

Legends of Rupganj's Sabbir Rahman has been handed a fine of BDT 50,000 over unsportsmanlike behaviour in the ongoing DPL.Alongside Sabbir, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's manager Su

thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

thumb

He will deny obviously, I have proof: Sunny regarding Sabbir's racial abuse

Once again, the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has been a hot topic regarding a controversial issue. Another cricketer, Sabbir Rahman, has been accused of misbehaving with Elias Sunny

thumb

Sabbir denies allegations of racism

Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman has denied all the allegations against him about making racial abuse. Even he expressed his disappointment that many people show racism behavior

thumb

Sabbir throws brick, makes racial abuse in DPL

Sabbir Rahman once again goes under the scanner for disciplinary issues. This time he has made two serious breaches.The incident took place in the round-10 Dhaka Premier League (DP

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash

All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th

thumb

Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win

Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon

