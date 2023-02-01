
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sunzamul Islam

Sunzamul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born17th Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1380139100
Innings113568143
Not Out00172117
Runs24192097123062
High Score24193153172
Average24.0019.0011.6115.1424.30
Strike Rate42.8579.1699.0582.2152.36
100S00001
50S000112
6S005939
4S131459343
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1380139100
Innings 1374136169
overs 4525220.21080.13484.3
Runs 153791634487511068
wickets 1553169384
bestinning 1/1532/222/45/309/80
bestmatch 1/1532/222/45/3012/144
Average 153.0015.8030.8328.8428.82
econ 3.403.167.414.513.17
Strike Rate 270.030.024.938.354.4
4W 000717
5W 000224
10w 00007
News related "Sunzamul Islam"
thumb

Mithun, Soumya set up easy victory for Dhaka

Dhaka Dominators beat FortuneBarishal by 5 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Tuesday. Dhaka reached the target of 157 runs thrown by Baris

thumb

Ashwin's sacrificed wicket alerts two more overseas players

The recent incident of India andRajasthan Royal off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's retiring out in one of the IndianPremier League (IPL) matches has raised interest among two overse

thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat

Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o

thumb

No win for Partex in DPL 2019-20

Partex Sporting Club have lost their last match too by 27 runs in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Legends of Rupganj at BKSP No.3 field in Savar on Wednesday (June 2

thumb

Unusual dismissals in Bangladesh cricket history

Cricket has always been a tensed game but many call it as ‘funny game’ too. Dismissal is a most common thing in cricket and a batsman can be given out in many ways.The most common

thumb

Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat

With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar.  Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu

thumb

Barishal vs Rajshahi NCL game ends in four sessions

Spinners have taken 26 out of 30 wickets in the Tier-2 NCL (National Cricket League) match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division at BKSP ground 4, Savar.[caption id="atta

thumb

21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one

The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T

thumb

Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft

20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba

thumb

Sunzamul becomes Bangladesh's 87th Test cricketer

Bangladesh cricket team is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The opening match of the series has been started today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium i

thumb

Sunjamul-Tanbir included for Chittagong Test

The Test squad for the two match Test series against Sri Lanka was announced on Friday but due to the injury of Shakib Al Hasan today, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had to change th

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.