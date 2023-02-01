Sunzamul Islam
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|17th Jan, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|80
|139
|100
|Innings
|1
|1
|35
|68
|143
|Not Out
|0
|0
|17
|21
|17
|Runs
|24
|19
|209
|712
|3062
|High Score
|24
|19
|31
|53
|172
|Average
|24.00
|19.00
|11.61
|15.14
|24.30
|Strike Rate
|42.85
|79.16
|99.05
|82.21
|52.36
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6S
|0
|0
|5
|9
|39
|4S
|1
|3
|14
|59
|343
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|3
|80
|139
|100
|Innings
|1
|3
|74
|136
|169
|overs
|45
|25
|220.2
|1080.1
|3484.3
|Runs
|153
|79
|1634
|4875
|11068
|wickets
|1
|5
|53
|169
|384
|bestinning
|1/153
|2/22
|2/4
|5/30
|9/80
|bestmatch
|1/153
|2/22
|2/4
|5/30
|12/144
|Average
|153.00
|15.80
|30.83
|28.84
|28.82
|econ
|3.40
|3.16
|7.41
|4.51
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|270.0
|30.0
|24.9
|38.3
|54.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|7
|17
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
