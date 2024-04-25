
  • Gulbadin Naib Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Gulbadin Naib Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Gulbadin Naib
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Jun, 1991
Age33 years, 2 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches79581161225
Innings6848981057
Not Out81328141
Runs120762214132172313
High Score82569110088
Average20.1117.7720.1823.8652.16
Strike Rate74.27119.61132.1782.2782.58
100S00010
50S51593
6S292870656
4S994510017539
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 79581161225
Innings 7338841057
overs 449.394.1225.5648.476.4
Runs 245277218573539326
wickets 72256911114
bestinning 6/433/284/126/435/29
bestmatch 6/433/284/126/435/29
Average 34.0530.8826.9131.8823.28
econ 5.458.198.225.454.25
Strike Rate 37.422.619.635.032.8
4W 30150
5W 10012
10w 00000
News related "Gulbadin Naib"
thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals

Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f

thumb

Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator

Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Skipper Gulbadin Naib's finishing touch takes Afghanistan to the final of Asian Games 2023

Afghanistan held their nerves and won over Pakistan by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023 on Friday (6th October). Fareed Ahmed's brilliant 3 fer followed by some exc

thumb

Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8

Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad

Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger

thumb

BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad

Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista

thumb

Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t

thumb

Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy

Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s

thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan's World Cup squad

This ICC T20 World Cup is notgoing very well for Afghanistan. Even though teams like Zimbabwe and Irelandhave achieved great success, Afghanistan have yet to deliver. Among these,

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Qais Ahmad Kamawal is an Afghan cricketer who was born on August 15, 2000 in Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed leg break bowler. He plays as a

