Gulbadin Naib Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Jun, 1991
|Age
|33 years, 2 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|79
|58
|116
|122
|5
|Innings
|68
|48
|98
|105
|7
|Not Out
|8
|13
|28
|14
|1
|Runs
|1207
|622
|1413
|2172
|313
|High Score
|82
|56
|91
|100
|88
|Average
|20.11
|17.77
|20.18
|23.86
|52.16
|Strike Rate
|74.27
|119.61
|132.17
|82.27
|82.58
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|5
|1
|5
|9
|3
|6S
|29
|28
|70
|65
|6
|4S
|99
|45
|100
|175
|39
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|79
|58
|116
|122
|5
|Innings
|73
|38
|84
|105
|7
|overs
|449.3
|94.1
|225.5
|648.4
|76.4
|Runs
|2452
|772
|1857
|3539
|326
|wickets
|72
|25
|69
|111
|14
|bestinning
|6/43
|3/28
|4/12
|6/43
|5/29
|bestmatch
|6/43
|3/28
|4/12
|6/43
|5/29
|Average
|34.05
|30.88
|26.91
|31.88
|23.28
|econ
|5.45
|8.19
|8.22
|5.45
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|37.4
|22.6
|19.6
|35.0
|32.8
|4W
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Gulbadin Naib"
Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals
Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Skipper Gulbadin Naib's finishing touch takes Afghanistan to the final of Asian Games 2023
Afghanistan held their nerves and won over Pakistan by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asian Games 2023 on Friday (6th October). Fareed Ahmed's brilliant 3 fer followed by some exc
Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8
Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g
BPL 2023: Mohammad Irfan and Gulbadin Naib join Sylhet Strikers squad
Sylhet Strikers are at the top ofthe points table at the end of the Sylhet phase of the ongoing BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The playoffs are also confirmed. However, the hunger
BPL 2023: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera join Sylhet Strikers squad
Thisara Perera, Colin Ackermann,Mohammad Amir, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tom Moores, and Imad Wasim have joinedSylhet Strikers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Afghanista
Naib, Noor named in Afghanistan's squad for Sri Lanka series
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan aregoing to face each other in the ODI series. Afghans will visit Sri Lanka toplay a three-match ODI series at the end of this month. It will be part of t
Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy
Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s
Gulbadin Naib replaces Hazratullah Zazai in Afghanistan's World Cup squad
This ICC T20 World Cup is notgoing very well for Afghanistan. Even though teams like Zimbabwe and Irelandhave achieved great success, Afghanistan have yet to deliver. Among these,
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Qais Ahmad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
