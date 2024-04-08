
  Saeed Ajmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saeed Ajmal Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Saeed Ajmal
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born14th Oct, 1977
Age46 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3511364195229148
Innings53702360130206
Not Out122412305353
Runs451324912405672007
High Score503321213353
Average11.007.048.278.007.3613.11
Strike Rate41.6860.56105.81107.14
100S000000
50S100004
6S402500
4S442571900
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3511364195229148
Innings 671126319300
overs 19321000238.27232013.45749.2
Runs 5003418215164706882815534
wickets 17818485271349578
bestinning 7/555/244/194/145/187/19
bestmatch 11/1115/244/194/145/18
Average 28.1022.7217.8317.3625.2926.87
econ 2.584.186.366.504.382.70
Strike Rate 65.132.616.816.034.659.6
4W 9648110
5W 10200339
10w 400007
News related "Saeed Ajmal"
thumb

Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach

Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for

thumb

Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric

thumb

I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team. Former Pakistan spinner

thumb

The Saeed Ajmal Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Saeed Ajmal was born on October 14, 1977 in Faisalabad. He is a Pakistani cricketer. He is an off-spin right-arm bowler who also successfully uses the Doosra.At national level, he

thumb

Ajmal hints Pakistan found new Afridi

Shahid Afridi is one of the most popular Cricketer in the history. When people talk about the then fastest ODI Centurion, his blazing batting display still takes a trip down the me

thumb

Shakib becomes joint highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has been conquering new records continuously in internationalcricket. This time he becomes thehighest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup o

thumb

Ajmal recalls the conversation with Tendulkar during a charity match

Cricketers have often produced absolute golden moments on the field. They have indeed entertained supporters all across the world with their style of play. Be it hitting sixes, tak

thumb

Sometimes I woke up at night and saw Ajmal bowling me: du Plessis

There have been scenarios where certain batsman has ended up giving his wicket away to the same bowler multiple times in international cricket. This is called ‘bunny’. A bunny refe

thumb

Sachin was scared of facing Shoaib, Ajmal: Afridi

Controversy and Shahid Afridi seem to be tied together. He is often seen claiming explosives remarks. Former Pakistan captain has claimed that Sachin Tendulkar was afraid to face f

thumb

Gambhir discloses a Pakistani bowler against whom he loved batting the most

The former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has had good, bad and ugly moments while playing against Pakistan during his heydays. From whacking bowlers out of the park to having an

thumb

Bell names 3 toughest bowler he has ever faced

Former England legendary batsman Ian Bell has named the toughest bowlers he faced. The former England hero Ian Bell has named Australia duo Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and Pakist

thumb

Saeed Ajmal wants to be Pakistan bowling coach

Former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that he will like to play the role of spin-bowling coach for Pakistan. He expressed his desire to be a coach at any time if Pakist

